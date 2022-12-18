MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to another very cold start as temperatures remain well below freezing as we wake up this morning. Highs are in the upper 40s with overnight lows returning to the 20s late tonight into Tuesday morning. 2-3 layers of clothes are needed for the next couple of days before cold air makes its exit. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and light rain showers are possible as we near 4 pm lasting through 9 tonight.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO