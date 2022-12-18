Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The...
WTOK-TV
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy Rd in Meridian. An investigator with the police department told News 11 they are treating this as a homicide investigation as of right now. This is a developing story.
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
WTOK-TV
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Minnow Bucket Road has reopened and is safe to travel per LEMA Director Odie Barrett. A fuel spill earlier Sunday had caused officials to close Minnow Bucket Road so it could be cleaned up.
WDAM-TV
Christmas tradition continues in Laurel
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stephens family and Dying to Live Ministries open their doors every Christmas to give people in Laurel a place to spend the holidays. Visitors are welcomed to a meal and different activities, such as musical chairs and a cookie-decorating contest. The idea was born...
Neshoba Democrat
Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
WTOK-TV
The MAX offering free admission Christmas Eve
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are looking for something to do on your Christmas Eve, The MAX will be offering free admission until 3 P.M. If you have out of town/state company in for the holidays this is a great chance to teach them about the rich arts and music history of Meridian and the state of Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba
FRANK HIGH, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $75,00, $600. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. VINCENT DEON HOWARD, 36, of Weir, Possession of...
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
kicks96news.com
Joyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests
DARNELL NEWTON, 38, of Chicago, IL, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Larceny – Trespassing – Joyriding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,000, $0. REGINALD...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
Two found dead at Jasper County residence in possible domestic dispute
Deputies in Jasper County are investigating what may have been a domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on County Road 1719 outside Stringer. The caller reported hearing possible screams and gunshots from...
WTOK-TV
Extra layers are still needed before cold air makes an exit
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to another very cold start as temperatures remain well below freezing as we wake up this morning. Highs are in the upper 40s with overnight lows returning to the 20s late tonight into Tuesday morning. 2-3 layers of clothes are needed for the next couple of days before cold air makes its exit. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and light rain showers are possible as we near 4 pm lasting through 9 tonight.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, JA’s Jan Sojourner, Wayne County’s Gina Skelton Are In Top 10 Active Girls Basketball Coaches In Wins In The Country
Three Mississippi coaches – Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner and Wayne County’s Gina Skelton – are in the top 10 in the active high school girls basketball coaches in the country with victories, according to a list put together by Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.
WTOK-TV
Last minute shopping impacting local businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local businesses have also seen an increase in customers, with many small shops offering unique gifts that can’t be found anywhere else. The freezing temperatures aren’t stopping people from completing their shopping lists as people are heading out in full swing to get their last-minute gifts for friends and family.
meridian.mi.us
Freezing Pipes and Water Meters
Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Neshoba Democrat
Tribe: Expect rolling blackouts due to extreme cold
Rolling blackouts due to extreme cold should be expected in Tribal communities, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced. The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system due to record low temperatures, the Tribe announced Saturday morning.
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
Comments / 2