Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
Rochester Police ID Deputy Who Shot at Wanted Assault Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired a gun shot at a suspect during an arrest attempt in the Planet Fitness parking lot last week. A news release identifies Sean Cooper as the deputy who shot...
Rochester Man’s Appeal of Guilty Plea in Triple Murder Denied
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has denied a Rochester man’s appeal to change a guilty plea he made in a case involving the 2020 murder of his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. 32-year-old Renard Carter argued that his state-appointed attorney’s forced him to plead...
2 People Injured in Separate Rollover Crashes in SE Minnesota
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A car crash Saturday evening sent an Austin man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Allen Iverson was driving south on Highway 218 when his car left the road and rolled. The crash occurred around 7:30 PM about 3 miles north of Austin.
Is it Legal to Throw These Items Away in Steele County Minnesota?
Do you have something that you have thrown away, but then get that gut feeling like “wait… can I actually just throw this in the garbage?” well you will be surprised at some of the mundane things that can actually be recycled or are illegal to throw away yourself.
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22
The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no meals Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022 due to the Christmas holiday.
Take a Festive Tour of Mayo Clinic’s Popular Holiday Lights in Minnesota
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
Gopher Sport Raises Outstanding Amount For United Way Of Steele County’s Campaign
Gopher Sport, the Owatonna-based physical education, athletics, and fitness distributor, has once again partnered with the United Way of Steele County to host a workplace giving campaign this year. Noted by the press release from United Way, Gopher Sport, which employs over 100 workers, saw a nearly twofold increase in...
Owatonna’s Announces New Outdoor Winter Skating Amenities
The City Owatonna announced in a recent press release that winter outdoor ice-skating options provided through Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department are expanding this season! Two rinks in different parts of the city are expected to open later this month, weather permitting!. Skating at Buecksler Park – bring...
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0