Disney Stock Drops After ‘Avatar 2’ Posts $441 Million Global Opening

While “Avatar: The Way of Water” is making a run at box office fortune and glory, Walt Disney’s stock price has yet to recover from a stock tumble seemingly brought about by the sequel’s slightly softer-than-expected opening weekend. “Avatar 2’s” $441 million global opening weekend, 16%...
Warner Bros. to Return to Super Bowl After 17-Year Absence With ‘The Flash’ Promo (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Discovery is making a big splash and returning to the Super Bowl after a 17-year absence with a promo for “The Flash,” TheWrap has exclusively learned. Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The buzz on the film is so good that five days later, the superhero film will have it’s trailer pegged in front of Marvel Studios “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” which opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
Marvel Dominates Fandango’s Most Anticipated 2023 Movies Poll

If Marvel fatigue is real, it isn’t manifesting itself in Fandango’s “most anticipated movies of 2023” survey. Among the 5,000 Fandango users polled, the most anticipated films coming next year are “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the Sony-produced Marvel sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
