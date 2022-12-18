Warner Bros. Discovery is making a big splash and returning to the Super Bowl after a 17-year absence with a promo for “The Flash,” TheWrap has exclusively learned. Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The buzz on the film is so good that five days later, the superhero film will have it’s trailer pegged in front of Marvel Studios “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” which opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

6 HOURS AGO