Art Jam at the Walton Theatre on Friday features Mike Cooley of the Drive By Truckers and Selma native Ben Brooks, as an opening act. The event, hosted by the Blackbelt Benefit Group, starts with a sponsors-only dinner from Tally Ho Street Kitchen that has early access to local and regional artists’ work displayed in the Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $35 and the doors open at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are only available with sponsorships and will include dinner and drinks prior to the show and front-tier seating. VIP drinks dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO