Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan lands Early Signing Day commitment from 4-star WR out of Alabama
It’s been a pretty good year in Ann Arbor for Michigan. And it got even better with the signing of 4-star Karmello English out of Alabama. He is listed as the 40th-ranked wideout in the 2023 class by 247 Sports. English was heavily recruited by the SEC before choosing...
Former 5-Star Alabama OL Tommy Brockermeyer Announces Transfer Decision
Tommy Brockermeyer is headed home. The Alabama offensive lineman announced that he is transferring to TCU on Twitter on Tuesday. "I'm coming home!" Brockermeyer tweeted. Brockermeyer redshirted in 2022, playing in two games for the Crimson Time. He saw his first collegiate snaps at center against ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama 5-Star Transfer Loss
One of the expected building blocks on Alabama's offensive line is reportedly on the move. According to On3 Sports, former five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer has committed to play at TCU. The football world reacted to Brockermeyer's transfer on Tuesday. "TCU lands Alabama transfer OT Tommy Brockermeyer," reported Max Olson. "The...
theScore
5-star OT Kadyn Proctor flips commitment from Iowa to Alabama
Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor tweeted Tuesday that he's flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama. The Des Moines, Iowa, native is the No. 10 overall recruit on the ESPN 300. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder originally committed to the Hawkeyes in June. Proctor told On3's Hayes Fawcett that he chose Alabama...
POD: Early National Signing Day preview includes Proctor, Smith, Russaw and more
On the eve of early National Signing Day, BamaOnLine.com publisher Tim Wats joins Travis Reier to hit on a number of Alabama football recruiting items, including:. * Full rundown of upcoming decisions by UA targets. * Five-star Wednesday includes Kadyn Proctor, James Smith and Qua Russaw. * Of current commitments,...
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Like it or not, perception has trumped reality in Wetumpka, Alabama
I can’t find the quotation in the Bible or in Shakespeare. I don’t think Mark Twain or Abraham Lincoln said it, either. Some people attribute it to Leonardo da Vinci. “All our knowledge has its origins in our perceptions.”. Whoever said it, here’s what it means: Perception is...
selmasun.com
Art Jam features local musician Ben Brooks opening for Drive By Truckers' Mike Cooley on Friday
Art Jam at the Walton Theatre on Friday features Mike Cooley of the Drive By Truckers and Selma native Ben Brooks, as an opening act. The event, hosted by the Blackbelt Benefit Group, starts with a sponsors-only dinner from Tally Ho Street Kitchen that has early access to local and regional artists’ work displayed in the Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $35 and the doors open at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are only available with sponsorships and will include dinner and drinks prior to the show and front-tier seating. VIP drinks dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m.
lowndessignal.com
Hope Inspired Ministries expanding into Lowndes County high schools
Four new staff members recently joined Hope Inspired Ministries — three career coaches and one data entry technician. These employees serve the ministry by assisting in existing career training services and to work toward expanding those services into Lowndes County high schools. “God has been so amazing opening up...
selmasun.com
Alabama Cooperative Extension System to host hemp meeting in Montgomery
In January the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will host a series of meetings for hemp growers statewide, including one in Montgomery. ACES entomologist Katelyn Kesheimer will host the meetings. They will all have the same agenda and so growers will only need to attend one meeting, said a press release from ACES.
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
selmasun.com
Community Health Fair in Selma set for Jan. 20
The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20. The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
selmasun.com
USDA invests $233,900 to J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden. "The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."
elmoreautauganews.com
Judge Booth orders Rape, Kidnapping Suspect to remain in Autauga County without bond under Aniah’s Law
PRATTVILLE – Today District Court Judge Joy Booth has ordered Michael Jerome Butler to be held in Autauga County Metro Jail under no bond, thanks to the new Aniah’s Law, relating to eight felony charges against him. Butler faces multiple charges in Autauga County, as well as accusations...
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
selmasun.com
Realty Central opens an office in Selma
Realty Central has officially located an office in Selma. They held a grand opening and ribbon cutting hosted by the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15 at their new office at 2918 Citizens Parkway Suite 208. There was nice crowd on hand to welcome Realty Central to town.
Comments / 0