Tiempo: Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in NJ supports Latino entrepreneurs

On this week's episode of Tiempo, we discuss the statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in New Jersey.

It has helped entrepreneurial Latinos for over 30 years. We speak with Tiempo veteran Carlos Medina to get more insight on the program and other resources they offer.

Then, we learn about "La Hora Magica" a bilingual reading program for local children. The staff read and engage young minds in Spanish and English stories.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.