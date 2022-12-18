Read full article on original website
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Jasper County 3-car crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that occurred near Fidelity Wednesday morning. Around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 21, Missouri Highway State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Missouri State Highway 59 near Route FF, about a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County. The investigation found that a 2020 […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County following crash
Crashes close I-44 eastbound 3 different locations
Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
News To Know: standoff ends in self-inflicted gunshot, and winter hits the Four States
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
Carl Junction morning fire ruled an accident
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fire officials in Carl Junction say a fire Wednesday morning at a local business was an accident. It happened just before 10:30 at Generations Construction off West Zora Street in Jasper County. Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us it was contained to a...
Woman found dead after Bella Vista house fire
Firefighters responding to a home fire in Bella Vista found a woman dead early in the morning on December 22.
News To Know: catalytic converter thieves caught, dangerous cold to hit the Four States
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on Monday, Dec. 19:
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
Police: Baxter Springs manhunt ends after armed suspect takes his own life
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
Highway Patrol warns against speed limit in wintry conditions
MISSOURI— It may take you longer to go over the river and through the woods this Christmas holiday. But travelers won’t be the only ones out on area roads over the next few days. With the threat of a winter storm that could include accumulating snow and perhaps even ice, as well as bitterly cold temps, the Missouri State Highway Patrol would suggest people not go out at all, but with Christmas just days away, they know that won’t stop many motorists from hitting the open road anyway.
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
ODET and Joplin PD SWAT serve Narcotics Search Warrant in Joplin
Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on forgery charge
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville
12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
