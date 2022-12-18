BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Police say the suspect of an attempted murder took his own life in Baxter Springs, Kansas after he was found in a closet after fleeing from deputies. Just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21st, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of an assault. Officers set up a perimeter as they began looking for a suspect who police say struck a woman with a pistol after his gun jammed in an attempt to shoot the victim. The police report indicates that the suspect fled into a rural wooden area in Baxter Springs. In addition to the woods, officers searched a camper on the premises and located the suspect hiding in a closet. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO