Mary V. Foster Olive, age 76 of Paris, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 30th at 11:00 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, with Pastor Michael C. Cowan of the Church of The Living God officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

PARIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO