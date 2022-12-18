Read full article on original website
Where to eat in Jackson during the holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — During the holidays, one question you may be wondering is, “What are we going to eat?”. Some stores are opening their doors to families who are in the Hub City or traveling to Jackson. Some restaurants opening for Christmas Eve are, Asia Garden, Green Frog...
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
Couple loses everything in east Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — An older couple in east Jackson has been left with nothing following a house fire. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire on 300 Barham Street. The fire left the home totaled, and killed 10 of the family’s dogs....
Missing Jolynne Redfeard may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfeard on December 19. According to family, Redfeard was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
Local firefighters spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols
JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to be jolly!. Local firefighters gathered Wednesday morning to spread Christmas cheer to local senior citizen homes. The Madison County Fire Department made their first stop at 9 a.m. at Cades Center Assisted Living. At 11 they visited St. Mary’s on the...
Gingerbread house competition held in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some people like to go all out when it comes to Christmas decorations. A local library put residents to the test. The Jackson-Madison County Library held a gingerbread house competition at on Wednesday. Well, it was actually graham crackers. But you get the point. Participants had...
Church holds candlelight service, Lord’s supper
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Ahead of the Christmas holiday, members of Ararat Baptist Church of Jackson came together to remember the real reason for the season. The service started off with some musical selections, followed by a message from Pastor Bryan Martin. He spoke on six things that we...
Hub City Brewing to host free Christmas party, live music on Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a free holiday-themed celebration at one local venue this weekend. Hub City Brewing will host their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. The event is a chance to deck yourself out in your best ugly sweater and enjoy a...
Winners of 2022 Light Up Jackson revealed
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several neighborhoods participated in this year’s Light Up Jackson event, and the winners have been announced. Different residents and businesses participated in the competition, seeing who had the most holiday spirit. Many residents in the Wyndchase subdivision started putting up their lights early, and that...
West TN prison reunites mothers, children for holiday visitation
HENNING, Tenn. — The Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) in Henning reunited incarcerated mothers with their children for a special holiday visitation. The winter wonderland-themed event brought over two dozen women and 40 children together for food, games, gifts and holiday cheer. A news release states the women...
Car club makes toy donation to kids for second year
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is spreading Christmas cheer once again. Sinister Motivation Car Club donated several toys to children at the Dream Center on Thursday. The car club is a nonprofit that works on cars, but also gives back to the community. The group donated several toys for children at the Dream Center.
Mary V. Foster Olive
Mary V. Foster Olive, age 76 of Paris, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 30th at 11:00 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, with Pastor Michael C. Cowan of the Church of The Living God officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.
Two churches hold joint service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two churches came together to celebrate the season. Campbell Street Church of Christ held a Christmas service Wednesday with Skyline Church of Christ. The event was held to remember the reason for the season. Those in attendance sang songs, prayed together, and watched “The Shepard.”
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
Shoppers work to prepare themselves for the weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Shoppers are picking up some extra items as weather changes blow in. People are preparing for the bad weather, and some items may include the ice melt salt, as well as fuel cans, shovels to clear out your driveway, and weather proof boots. Some shoppers found...
Vicki Sue Weidman Sullivan
Vicki Sue Weidman Sullivan, age 70, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
City of Henderson to open warming shelter on Thursday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — As temperatures reach dangerously low levels this weekend, the City of Henderson is helping those in need stay warm. Mayor Bobby King announces a 24-hour warming shelter will open beginning Thursday. According to Mayor King, the shelter is open to anyone who needs a warm place...
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
George Fletcher Adams
George Fletcher Adams , age 94, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home. George was born February 6, 1928 in Haywood County on the family farm near Ko Ko, Tennessee, the son of the late Roscoe Adams and Georgia Fletcher Adams. At two days old, tragedy came along and Georgia died and his father’s sister, Ethel Rothwell took him to be raised in Memphis as a promise to his mother. He graduated from Tech High School and continued his education at Memphis State College.
Visit Jackson, TN creates list of restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Day
Visit Jackson, Tennessee has put together of restaurants in the Hub City that will be open on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Asia Garden from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Baker Bros BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brook Shaw’s Old Country Store from 5:30 a.m. to 2...
