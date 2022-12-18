Read full article on original website
Dolli
4d ago
Why are a 15 & 14 yo out driving around at 2 AM? The parents will carry a horrible burden of responsibility for the demise of their children. I know I would never forgive myself.
Reply(5)
5
Related
Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday. Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
kjas.com
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
Thieves swipe 3 golf carts from Jefferson County golf course
BEAUMONT, Texas — Someone made off with several golf carts this week from a west Jefferson County golf course. Three golf carts were stolen from the Bayou Din Golf Course according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a post made...
One man injured after shooting at home in Orange Tuesday evening
ORANGE, Texas — A man was injured after being shot at a home in Orange Tuesday evening. The call came in at 5:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in Orange. Orange Police Officer Jonathan Baggett tells 12News the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambualnce.
Orange County community set to gather in remembrance of two Vidor teenagers killed in Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Members of the Orange County community are set to gather to hold a prayer service for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. (Editor's Note: The above video is from a December 19 newscast regarding Vidor ISD's statement about the deadly crash.)
kogt.com
Man Shot In Orange
Orange Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pacific St. Tuesday evening around 5:30pm with the report of a man being shot. Police found one man, 30 year old Rodrick Williams of Orange, shot in the leg but they found multiple shell casings on the street. The victim said he was in the front yard when he was shot. Witnesses said it was someone in a maroon SUV.
'They will be missed': Vidor ISD mourning loss of two teenagers after early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Officials with the Vidor Independent School District said they are heartbroken after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys. "Vidor ISD was heartbroken to hear the news about John Castilaw and Blake Post," school officials said in a release. The deadly...
kjas.com
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
Missing Stiles Unit inmate found inside fence after search of prison Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — The missing inmate who triggered the search of a Texas prison and its grounds just south of Beaumont Tuesday morning has been located. Texas Department of Justice inmate, Zachary Myrick, 42, who was discovered missing during a routine count at the prison, was found inside the perimeter fence of the according to the release.
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first sired on May...
Port Arthur Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from business
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business. The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery. It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
12newsnow.com
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
Seven people were inside the Honda when the wreck took place. None of them were wearing seatbelts.
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspects accused of scamming elderly woman out of $10K
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying two people who they believe scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars. It happened on November 10, 2022. The two suspects allegedly used a "pigeon drop scheme" to scam the victim out of $10,000, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
Devastating house fire leaves Jefferson County family homeless, heartbroken days before Christmas
CHINA, Texas — Nora Delafuente was in Alabama visiting family when she got a call that she will never forget. Her oldest daughter, Roxanne Villanueva, called and told her the house she, her husband and her other teenage daughter called home was on fire. "I was surprised and scared...
'I loved him': Vidor family says Christmas will be quieter after 14-year-old dies in early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — A heartbroken Vidor family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face. John Castilaw Jr. spoke to his son, John Castilaw III, Saturday. The teenager was spending the weekend at his friend's house. "I messaged...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 15