If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...

29 DAYS AGO