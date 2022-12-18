Read full article on original website
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Life-or-Death Showdown Leads to an ‘Ending You Won’t See Coming’
Holly’s desperate plot is about to go up in flames. General Hospital wouldn’t really kill off Holly for a second time… would it? It’s sure starting to seem that way. The week of November 28, Emma Samms’ iconic character becomes so desperate to deliver the much-ballyhooed necklace to Victor, thereby saving son Ethan from his clutches, that she takes Laura hostage, Soap Opera Digest reports.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
The View’s Sunny Hostin shocks fans as she puts ‘stupid’ son, 20, on blast on live TV & shares details about his life
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has put her 20-year-old son on blast by sharing personal details about his dating life on live TV. The host, 54, has revealed she recently ran off one of her son Gabriel’s dates for a very specific reason, and fans have become both shocked and furious.
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose
A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries
Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
brides.com
Meghan Markle Admits She Can Never Remember the Name of Her First Dance Song
From the multiple lemon-elderflower cakes that broke tradition to Idris Elba bringing the energy as the DJ, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding reception—which was held on May 19, 2018—was absolutely unforgettable. One of the most special moments of the evening? The first dance. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was released on Saturday, December 10, 2022, the couple reminisced on the first time they hit the dance floor as newlyweds. “I just really wanted the music to be fun—even our first dance,” Meghan says in the clip.
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party Lineup to Feature ‘SNL’ Cast Members, Please Don’t Destroy Trio
The holiday special is co-hosted by Dolly Parton, who will perform along with Sia, Latto and others
How to Watch ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’: Is the Animated Sequel Streaming?
The next film in the "Shrek" franchise arrives over a decade after the first "Puss in Boots" movie
Zachary Levi Calms Fan Fears of ‘Shazam!’ Recasting Under James Gunn and Peter Safran: ‘We All Gucci’
"I really wouldnt go believing everything you see on the internet," Levi tweeted
People Are Hate-Watching Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ – and Keeping the Show in High Demand | Chart
Meanwhile, "Wednesday" is delivering "Squid Game" levels of global interest
Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 55
The actress's friend Octavia Spencer announced the news Tuesday: "The world lost another creative angel"
Emmys Change Rule Blamed for Letting a Few Shows Hog the Nominations
The Television Academy has ended the six-year run of letting members vote for an unlimited number of contenders in each category
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Review: Peacock Series Is a Holiday Binge Fans Will Cherish
The limited series continuation reunites the cast 20 years after the first "Best Man" film
