Fairfield County, CT

School District In Fairfield County Announces When It Will Resume Charging For Lunches

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago

Stratford Public Schools announced that it will resume charging full price for students' meals next month.

The school district reported that beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, it will charge full price for meals because the School Meals Assistance Revenue for Transition (SMART) funds, which are used to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students through a grant provided by the Connecticut State Department of Education, will expire on Friday, Dec. 23.

Students whose households are eligible for free or reduced meals can submit free and reduced-price meal applications, the district said.

School officials said it is important for families to apply as soon as possible to avoid any possible charges.

The online application is located on the district's website.

Officials said the following schools will continue to offer free meals for the entire school year:

  • Franklin
  • Lordship
  • Nichols
  • Second Hill Lane
  • Johnson House
  • Victoria Soto

Students at these schools don't need to submit the free or reduced-price meal applications, the district reported.

