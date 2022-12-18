New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Detroit Lions: 'That would certainly help us

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets will be without one of their best defensive players for today's showdown with the Detroit Lions, while the Lions will have their most productive defensive lineman in the lineup.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who leads the team with 11 sacks, is inactive because of a calf injury, and Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will play after missing practice time this week because of an illness.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Williams' absence "would certainly help us" if it came to fruition.

"He’s a monster," Campbell said. "Not having him, that takes some juice out of that defense. Now it’s still a good defense, believe me. They still have plenty over there, but he’s a difference-maker. I don’t want any player to be hurt, but that would certainly help us."

Williams has played at an all-pro level this season for a Jets defense that has allowed the sixth fewest points in the NFL this season and ranks in the top five in most other defensive categories.

He did not practice all week, and was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report.

Hutchinson and two other players — cornerback Mike Hughes and kick returner Justin Jackson — who missed time with an illness this week are active for the Lions after they were listed as questionable for the game.

Michael Brockers (illness), Kayode Awosika (ankle), Derrick Barnes (knee), Craig Reynolds, Josh Dobbs, Austin Bryant and Ross Pierschbacher are inactive for the Lions.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.