ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Detroit Lions: 'That would certainly help us

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZ0O1_0jmqyb3x00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets will be without one of their best defensive players for today's showdown with the Detroit Lions, while the Lions will have their most productive defensive lineman in the lineup.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who leads the team with 11 sacks, is inactive because of a calf injury, and Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will play after missing practice time this week because of an illness.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Williams' absence "would certainly help us" if it came to fruition.

"He’s a monster," Campbell said. "Not having him, that takes some juice out of that defense. Now it’s still a good defense, believe me. They still have plenty over there, but he’s a difference-maker. I don’t want any player to be hurt, but that would certainly help us."

Williams has played at an all-pro level this season for a Jets defense that has allowed the sixth fewest points in the NFL this season and ranks in the top five in most other defensive categories.

He did not practice all week, and was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report.

Hutchinson and two other players — cornerback Mike Hughes and kick returner Justin Jackson — who missed time with an illness this week are active for the Lions after they were listed as questionable for the game.

Michael Brockers (illness), Kayode Awosika (ankle), Derrick Barnes (knee), Craig Reynolds, Josh Dobbs, Austin Bryant and Ross Pierschbacher are inactive for the Lions.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football reinforced by several returning linemen. Who else's coming back?

EAST LANSING — On a day when Michigan State football welcomed its newest players, Mel Tucker gave some glimpses into some of the decisions his current Spartans are making for their future. Most notably that offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain both plan to return for their COVID-waiver extra seasons, along with defensive end Khris Bogle. ...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy