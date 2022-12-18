ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Blue Star Trail expansion crosses 'significant' funding milestone

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGHrS_0jmqyZFN00

SAUGATUCK — The goal to connect Holland to South Haven through a regional, non-motorized pathway has taken another significant step forward, according to officials in Saugatuck/Douglas.

The municipalities received a letter from the Michigan Department of Transportation acknowledging a conditional commitment for a $1.344 million grant to fill two critical gaps in the Blue Star Trail, according to a release Thursday, Dec. 15.

With the funds, the city of Saugatuck — in partnership with Saugatuck Township and Douglas — will construct a total of 1.14 miles of pathway, connecting three miles of existing trail between them. The project is significant because it will address the only pedestrian and bike connection possible over the Kalamazoo River between Saugatuck and Douglas.

Saugatuck City Manager Ryan Heise said the project has been discussed for over a decade. He acknowledged Holly Leo, councilwoman and chairperson of the Tri-Community Non-Motorized Trail Committee, for her leadership.

“In addition to completing the South Haven to Holland bike route, this section of the Blue Star Trail will provide a safer non-motorized route across the bridge that will better link the east and west sides of Saugatuck and better connect the Saugatuck and Douglas business districts,” said Saugatuck Mayor Scott Dean.

“The city would like (to) thank the team who secured the state funding needed to make this critically important piece of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure a reality.”

Douglas Mayor Jerry Donovan said he and many others now eagerly await the complete trail — creating more unity across Allegan County.

Subscribe:Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

"$1.34 million is a significant award and now eyes and ears turn towards our colleagues at the Michigan Natural Trust Fund for the $300,000 grant applications that both the township and city have applied for," he said.

The award comes through the Transportation Alternatives Program, a competitive federal grant fund that allocates dollars to each state to promote alternate options to motorized transportation and connects people to things like schools, parks, historical destinations, libraries, restaurants and shops.

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Northern Michigan dams under review by Consumers Energy

The Jackson-based utility also operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Grand, and Kalamazoo rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s electricity. But he adds it’s 30 times more expensive to produce power from river hydro-dams than wind turbines.
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees

PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
PORTAGE, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy