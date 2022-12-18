Class Breakdown: Recapping Penn State's Class of 2023 following three new commitments

Penn State is just a few days out from the early signing period. Get to know the Class of 2023 here. (Credit: Twitter)

Penn State and every Football Bowl Subdivision program is just a few days out from the early signing period. When the window set to open at 7 a.m. eastern time Wednesday, the Nittany Lions are expected to sign all 22 of its committed players.

Fans can recap the current class below.

Class Statistics

National RankBig Ten RankClass Score

13291.789

Class by On3 Consensus star rankings

Four-stars: 15

Three-stars: 7

Latest Penn State Commitments

LB Kaveion Keys

Commit Date: Dec. 16

Kaveion Keys earned an offer from Penn State in January. The Virginia native took an unofficial visit to State College in the spring but didn’t truly emerge as a realistic option for the Nittany Lions until the end of June when he took an official visit.

By that point, Penn State and North Carolina were the two favorites, and Keys debated between the two for nearly two months before choosing the Tar Heels. The Nittany Lions kept pursuing him, however, eventually getting Keys back on campus for the Minnesota game in October. He stayed with the Tar Heels all the way until Dec. 8, just under two weeks from the start of the early signing period.

Although Virginia Tech did get him to take an official visit, Keys opened up his recruitment knowing that Penn State would be the school he eventually signs with. He privately committed to James Franklin during an in-home visit Dec. 11, publicly announcing it five days later during a ceremony at his school.

Ranked No. 177 nationally, Keys holds a four-star rating from On3. He’s the 15th-ranked linebacker for his class and the third-ranked player in Virginia.

Robinson keeps Penn State – McDonogh pipeline alive

DE Mason Robinson

Commit Date: Dec. 13

A three-star prospect from Baltimore, Robinson surprised many back in May when he committed to Northwestern following an official visit. At the time, Penn State was considered a heavy favorite, with Robinson visiting University Park four times in the span of 10 months.

However, following a 1-11 season for the Wildcats, as well as multiple coaching changes, Robinson decided to give Penn State a second look, taking an official visit to University Park Dec. 9-11. He would end up flipping his commitment to Penn State just a few days later on Dec. 13.

Robinson had a very impressive senior season, totaling 83 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks, but even before that he had the attention of schools. Throughout his recruitment, Robinson earned nearly two dozen scholarship offers. Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee were among the most notable schools. However, his top five leading into his original commitment was Penn State, Northwestern, Pitt, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Robinson is the fifth player from McDonogh in Owings Mills, Md., to commit to Penn State in the past five years, joining linebacker Curtis Jacobs, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and defensive tackles PJ Mustipher and D’von Ellies.

Mupoyi joins Nittany Lions following official visit

DE Joseph Mupoyi

Commit Date: Dec. 12

A native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mupoyi came to the United States to pursue a basketball scholarship. Landing at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., he played basketball for one year before his size and athleticism grabbed the attention of head football coach Robert Harris Jr. and his staff.

Playing alongside a five-star player in Nykoles Harbor, Mupoyi grabbed the attention of multiple Power Five schools. In addition to Penn State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and Ole Miss all offered during or shortly after his first season.

Because of his age, Mupoyi transferred to St. Thomas More in Connectcut for his senior season. By then, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech were the main schools pursuing him, but Penn State’s education and proximity to his host family in Washington, D.C., played a big role in Mupoyi committing on Dec. 12. On3 graded him as a four-star player.

“He’s just an all-around amazing athlete,” said former NFL wide receiver Josh Morgan, who coached Mupoyi at Archbishop Carroll. “He’s eager to learn, physically gifted, athletically gifted and he doesn’t have any bad habits because he’s just learning.”

Previous Penn State Commits

CB Zion Tracy

Commit Date: Sept. 10

Zion Tracy’s path to Penn State is one of the more unique stories this year. A native of Hempstead, N.Y., Tracy played at Long Island Luthern in 2021. He earned a handful of Division I offers his senior year, and even committed to Temple at one point. However, following a coaching change with the Owls, he decided to go the postgraduate route, ending up at St. Thomas More in Connecticut.

Penn State hosted Tracy for camp in 2021, but when he returned to camp this past July, he put together one of the strongest workouts of any player this year, running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. On top of that, he was excellent during 1-on-1s, locking down former Penn State commit Ejani Shakir.

Tracy ended up earning an offer from the Nittany Lions a few weeks later. He quickly followed that up with an official visit, attending the home opener against Ohio. That was all he needed to see, as Tracy committed that weekend. He chose Penn State over Rutgers and Syracuse.

Tracy now holds a four-star rating by On3. He’s ranked No. 200 nationally for the 2023 class and is the 23rd-ranked cornerback and the top-ranked recruit in Connecticut.

Late Elite 11 invite changes everything for Jaxon Smolik

QB Jaxon Smolik

Commit Date: August 12

Smolik’s recruitment to Penn State was a whirlwind by his own admission, but the quickness and ease with which he felt a bond to quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was a strong factor in his decision. He recapped his trip to Penn State during their final prospect camp of the summer to BWI earlier this week,

“The whole next day, 9 a.m. until the time the camp ran, we were with Yurcich the whole time. I got to know him really well and he got to know me pretty well. Then, after the camp, we talked with [James] Franklin and Yurcich and I got better connected with all of them. Where I really think I gained a connection with Yurcich was when we were going out to see the field under the stadium lights. We were talking on the cart ride there and we were talking about the kind of music I listen to. I don’t listen to that much rap. It’s kind of not my style. I like alternative rock and stuff like that and he’s a pretty big fan of that. So, when we get in the stadium, they turn on Nirvana and start blaring it. It was a really cool experience, a really surreal experience. I feel like I really connected with him right there.”

Smolik had interest from several other Power Five schools, including one other offer but chose the Nittany Lions before things got any more complicated. He replaces quarterback Marcus Stokes who flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators earlier this year.

Penn State’s latest quarterback is a quick trigger in the Dowling Catholic offense. His quick mechanics, RPO footwork and deep ball are all strengths to his game.

Taylor surprises everyone, including Penn State staff

WR Carmelo Taylor

Commit Date: August 10

Penn State got a surprise and unprompted commitment from four-star receiver Carmelo Taylor during preseason. The Roanoke, VA, native chose Penn State over heavy favorite South Carolina and Virginia Tech. While the On3 Consensus has Taylor ranked as a four-star player, On3’s internal rankings have him just outside that designation at an 89-overall.

The 5-11, 150-pound deep threat chose Penn State in an upset over heavy favorite South Carolina and in-state Virginia Tech. Taylor said he chose Penn State due to their player development history at receiver and the possibility of an NFL future.

“Being able to see people live out their dreams, and see some of the returning players that are in the NFL coming down and supporting the team come and just coming back and working out with the players,” Taylor said. “I would like that. I would like to be in that position so they can help me better my game as a player.”

Ta’Mere Robinson completes the “TNT” duo

LB Ta’Mere Robinson

Commit Date: July 15

Robinson always knew Penn State was the team to beat, but they weren’t always the leader.

“Honestly, it was neck and neck at one point,” Robinson told BWI. “Going into my Penn State visit, I had my mind made up that I was going to Miami. But then, I started to do some more thinking and I came on my official visit to Penn State. After that Penn State visit, I just decided that it was better to stay close to home. I knew Penn State had everything I needed, but it was close at one point.”

Despite that, his bond with the staff and the other prospects he met on his official visit was too strong to deny. Like all of Penn State’s commits, he cited the family atmosphere and tight-knit bond as a deciding factor.

The 6-3, 224-pound linebacker will start his career at middle linebacker for Manny Diaz’s 4-2 defense. He has the size and, as a former safety, the coverage skills to be an elite-three down player on defense.

Rojas sets the tone for Penn State linebacker group in 2023

LB Tony Rojas

Commit Date: July 14

Rojas spoke with Blue White Illustrated about his top schools at the start of March and admitted to recruiting insider Ryan Snyder that Penn State was the lead school then.

“Penn State is still [at] the top for me. They text my parents and my family the most. They check in to see how they are and are family-oriented,” he told BWI.

Despite a barrage of interest from national powerhouses like Clemson and Georgia and up-and-comer Miami, Penn State remained at the top of Rojas’ list. However, gaining Rojas’ commitment took a twist after defensive coordinator Brent Pry left for Virginia Tech as the new head coach. He took the time to get to know new DC Manny Diaz during his numerous visits to Penn State this spring and summer, including his official visit on June 17th.

Rojas plays running back, and defensive end but shows the burst and open-field speed necessary to play linebacker in college. In addition, he has a good frame, can add muscle mass, and plays with elusiveness as a pass rusher. That profile fits Penn State linebacker selections from the last several cycles and sets him apart nationally. He’s the 6th-ranked player at linebacker and the fifth-ranked player in Penn State’s Class of 2023.

London Montgomery finds home at dream school

RB London Montgomery

Commit Date: July 11

While Montgomery always felt destined to land at Penn State, it wasn’t an easy decision for the Scranton Prep star. Despite taking his official visit to Penn State on the 17th of June, Montgomery was clear about taking all of his scheduled visits, which included a trip to Boston College on the 24th.

“I’m really cool with Savon Huggins. I feel like I can tell him anything. He’s been like a mentor to me. He’s young and he went through this process before. We had a great bond. It’s more than football, so that was tough, but I just felt Penn State was best for me,” he told BWI.

Yet, the PA native decided to stay home because the allure of playing for his favorite team and following in the foosteps of his favorite player was too much to pass up.

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” Montgomery said. “Watching TV, watching Saquon [Barkley] and all that. I always wanted to play in front of 107,000 fans at Penn State. It’s definitely a dream come true.”

While few players have Barkley’s skills, Montgomery takes after the former Penn State tailback in specific ways. The 5-10, 180-pound running back is hard to tackle and plays with great speed and explosiveness. His contact balance and movement through traffic are also reminiscent of the former 2nd-overall pick. Those skills, plus an impressive offensive line, led to his nearly 2,400 yards and 36 touchdowns last season at Scranton Prep.

Washington flips from Alabama

CB Elliot Washington

Commit Date: July 8

Penn State’s platoon approach to recruiting and their family-oriented message once again resonated with a prospect. Those were two major driving forces behind Washington’s commitment.

“I was able to evaluate and compare during my time with college coaches. I felt most comfortable with the Penn State coaches. Their entire staff recruited me, not just a position coach. They’re just real genuine people, and my family felt the same as well. Me and my family are on the same page, so the time is now. That’s why we decided to be a part of the Penn State family,” he told BWI.

The Venice, FL, native visited Penn State on June 10th and shortly afterwards took a trip to East Lansing to check out Michigan State.

While Washington’s commitment story is his own, his commitment came one day after a surprise de-commitment from the Class of 2023, when quarterback Marcus Stokes flipped to the Florida Gators. That happened in concert with four-star Florida running back choosing the Gators over Penn State and four-star athlete Cameron Seldon picking Tennessee. So not only is Washington a high-quality prospect, his news came as a counter to a bad day on the recruiting trail.

At 5-11, 187 pounds, Washington is a stout cornerback with excellent tackling skills and above-average coverage technique. While he may lack elite length at the position, he makes up for it with great athleticism and speed. Earlier this year, he posted a 10.7 100-meter dash, which is a quality time. He joins Penn State’s second commit in the Class of 2023, Lamont Payne, as the two true cornerbacks in the class.

Mack picks Penn State over Michigan State

Saf. King Mack

Commitment Date: June 30

Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter gets two commits in a row for 2023 after fellow safety Dakaari Nelson committed five days ago. Mack only took four total visits during his recruiting process, the last being Penn State on June 17th. While’s only met the Penn State staff on campus once, the bonding process with the coaches was clear.

“Coach Franklin, he tells everyone coaching is his job, but he loves it so much that he’d do it for free. [You don’t hear that] from a coach. You know, when you hear about a head coach, you think money, being the boss of everything, but him saying that he’ll do it for free, that just shows the love he has for not just the sport, but the kids. So you know, it was great. I loved that. The coaches, Coach [Anthony Poindexter], he’s a character. He’s one of a kind. It’s hard to find a coach who you bond with like that,” he told BWI after his visit.

Mack may be smaller than the other safeties in the Class of 2023, but he packs a punch. He’s a sound tackler and a hard hitter, willing to throw his body in a pile or launch himself at runners to get tackles for loss and stops in the flat. His legitimate 10.64 100-meter dash speed shows up on tape as well. Not only can he close in on running plays, but he has the skills to break up passes and get interceptions from a deep free safety position. Penn State now has 16 total commits in the Class of 2023.

Nelson moves up commitment date, locks in spot with Penn State

Saf. Dakaari Nelson

Commitment Date: June 25

Nelson’s interest in Penn State was clear the minute he took an unofficial visit to Penn State in November. He and his family drove up from Selma to see Penn State take on Rutgers on November 20th in a 14-hour marathon drive. Despite the distance, Nelson has been a strong Penn State lean the entire time.

“They treated me like I was one of theirs when I was there, as well as my family,” he told BWI.

The 6-3 safety has a good physical skill set that can potentially fit into several places in defensive Manny Diaz’s scheme. He’s a candidate to play boundary (strong) safety but could possibly play the striker position for the Nittany Lions. His versatility joins an already flexible and deep secondary class for Penn State.

Blanding passes on Michigan visit, commits to Nittany Lions

DT Tyriq Blanding

Commitment Date: June 17

Blanding drew the interest of several top schools including Big Ten East foe Michigan, as well as Oregon and Washington of the Pac 12. Blanding had planned on taking an official visit to Michigan but canceled that after his weekend at Penn State.

While New York City is very different than State College, it still felt right according to Blanding,

“I got a really good vibe,” he told BWI. “It really felt like home. Coach Franklin, he does a really good job. He was always there. He was there and with me all the time. It was important to get my family there. Obviously, I’ve been there before, but it’s always good to get my mom’s opinion on it. She knows what’s best for me. And, she really liked it too.”

Blanding is another example of a high-upside three-star that Penn State has added in recent months. He’s not ranked in the On300, but is the third-ranked player in the state of New York and sits at 48th overall at his position.

Conrad Hussey surprises with April commitment

Saf. Conrad Hussey

Commitment Date: April 25

Hussey was a surprise commitment to the Nittany Lions with a very short recruiting story. He took his first visit to Penn State on April 8 and then committed 17 days later. Despite the quick commitment and the distance from home – he lives outside Miami, Fla. – Hussey knew what he was getting into.

“I know it’s going to be where I [could] get homesick. But, I’m going to have to adjust eventually, because when I make it to the NFL, I’m going to have to get used to the cold weather and all different types of weather. So, it’s best to start now,” he told BWI.https://www.youtube.com/embed/WhuVNDCmPNI?feature=oembed

The confidence from Hussey isn’t just apparent in his comments, but also on the field. The rangy safety trusts his instincts and drives on the ball in coverage to get turnovers and make plays. He told BWI that Penn State sees him as a safety but potentially has the flexibility to play corner or in the slot.

Defensive line gets on the board with Jameial Lyons

DL Jameial Lyons

Commitment Date: April 22

A four-star prospect according to On3’s evaluators, Lyons joined PSU’s Class of 2023 in the spring.

He’s ranked No. 244 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Lyons is also listed as the 31st-ranked defensive lineman and No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Lyons plays for Roman Catholic High School in Philly. He took six unofficial visits to Penn State before making his commitment. Rutgers and West Virginia also hosted him previously.

“When I dropped my top five, I really had two schools in mind with West Virginia and Penn State,” Lyons said. “At one point, I’m not going to lie, I had West Virginia as my top pick, but then I started comparing things. Who had the best academics? Who produces guys for the NFL? Stuff like that.

More on Roman Catholic coach on Penn State commit Jameial Lyons: “He really has the potential to be a first-round pick”

“I also had a talk with Coach [James] Franklin one day and he was really telling me why the best in PA need to stay in PA. I promise you, when he said that, it really clicked with me. That’s when I knew I was supposed to stay here.”

Lions flip Rappleyea in recruiting saga with Michigan

TE Andrew Rapplyea

Commitment Date: April 3

The Nittany Lions landed a big-time tight end prospect on April 3 when they received a verbal commitment from Andrew Rappleyea.

Rappleyea flipped his commitment from Michigan, having given the Wolverines’ staff his verbal pledge on January 16.

This time, he says his commitment will stick.

“I am completely and fully committed to Penn State,” he wrote on Twitter. “My recruitment is closed.”

Rappleyea stands at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and is a four-star prospect according to both On3 and the On3 Consensus. He is the No. 16 tight end in the class per the On3 Consensus and the four-ranked prospect in the state of Massachusetts.

A native of Millbrook, New York, Rappleyea plays his high school football at Milton Academy in New England.

Penn State goes on O-line run, adds five-star Jven Williams

OL Jven Williams

Commitment Date: Feb 5

Already the top talent in Pennsylvania at the time of his verbal commitment in February, Jven Williams’ stock has only risen since, earning a fifth star by On3 shortly thereafter.

Because of that, he’s the top overall interior offensive lineman in this cycle and the No. 11 overall prospect according to On3 experts.

Williams chose Penn State over the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma and USC.

A native of Wyomissing, Pa., Williams stands at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds.

Donkoh commits quickly following visit

OL Anthony Donkoh

Commitment Date: Jan. 28

Anthony Donkoh was the first prospect to join the class since the start of 2022.

Yet another Virginia prospect, Donkoh plays his high school football at Lightridge. He’s a three-star prospect by the On3 Consensus, No. 42 at offensive tackle, and No. 620 nationally in the 2023 cycle.

“The campus is beautiful. I’ve never seen a big campus like that before. That really blew me away,” Donkoh said. “Also, seeing the stadium up close, that blew me away, too. I never expected to be standing inside one of the biggest stadiums in the United States and really the entire world. That’s just crazy. But the visit overall was a really good time. I learned a lot about the school and felt comfortable with everyone at Penn State.”

Donkoh chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Duke and Liberty.

Family ties bond Schlaffer with Penn State

TE Joey Schlaffer

Commitment Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Joey Schlaffer gives the Nittany Lions an exciting tight end prospect in this class.

A four-star prospect from Reading, Pa., Schlaffer stands at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. He plays for Exeter Township, who won the PIAA District III 6A championship this past season. Schlaffer is the younger brother of former Nittany Lion offensive lineman Michal Menet.

Schlaffer picked up a Penn State offer in early September. He gave the Nittany Lions a verbal commitment in October.

“As soon as they offered me, I felt like there was no other choice,” he said. “I kind of felt that my path was set before it even started, if that makes sense. Between my brother’s history there and how much I’ve followed them over the years, this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Schlaffer is ranked No. 446 overall in the On3 Consensus and No. 10 overall in the state.

He chose the Nittany Lions over Tennessee, Maryland, Nebraska and others.

Barnwell keeps the momentum going for Penn State

DT Mathias Barnwell

Commitment Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Mathias Barnwell was originally Penn State’s first commit in the 2023 cycle, before deciding to open things up again.

He rejoined the fold in September, giving the Nittany Lions a standout athlete to work with. Barnwell stands at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. He plays for Riverbend in Fredericksburg, Va. His size gives him flexibility to play a few positions, but we expect him to start out as a defensive tackle.

“Opening up my recruitment really did help me,” Barnwell told BWI. “I committed at a young age. I’ve got to see way different coaching styles.”

A four-star prospect, Barnwell is the 318th-ranked overall recruit in the cycle, and the No. 12 athlete according to the On3 Consensus.

He chose Penn State from an offers list that also included Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC and Ole Miss.

Payne commits ahead of White Out win over Auburn

CB Lamont Payne

Commitment Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Penn State stayed inside the Keystone State for its second commit of the 2023 cycle in cornerback Lamont Payne.

Payne gave James Franklin his verbal commitment on the field before Penn State’s White Out game against Auburn. He touted a very strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith in making his choice.

“That’s my guy,” Payne said. “He’s just shown from the beginning that he really cares. He’s calling me every week to build that bond and check up with me. We talk about football, but we also talk about sports, family, and just life. I remember talking to him about history and things like that. He’s just really cool.”

Payne, rated as the No. 468 overall prospect by the On3 Consensus, plays his high school football at Chartiers Valley. He chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Pitt, West Virginia and others.

Alex Birchmeier gets the class started early

OL Alex Birchmeier

Commitment Date: July 15, 2021

Alex Birchmeier became Penn State’s first commit in the Class of 2023 when he gave the Nittany Lions his pledge back in July. He told BWI at the time that he committed so early because he wanted to help Penn State put together its class.

“I want to take on that role and I think I can help make this class even better than their 2022 class now,” he said then.

Listed by On3 as an interior offensive lineman, Birchmeier stands at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. He plays his high school football at Broad Run in Ashburn, Va.

Birchmeier sits just outside of a five-star ranking as 31st-ranked overall prospect