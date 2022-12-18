ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett brightens Christmas for deserving children

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It’s giving season around the world and Georgia football players are taking part. That includes star quarterback Stetson Bennett.

According to the marketing agency that represents Bennett, ESM, the sixth-year senior quarterback has teamed up with them along with Onward Reserve to gift 10 deserving children each with a $200 shopping spree. It all took place on Saturday.

Bennett has had quite the final season at Georgia. After helping the team to its first National Championship in 41 years a season ago, Bennett has led the Bulldogs to their first 13-0 record in program history. They’re the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and set to take on Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Blackshear native was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, coming in fourth. He was also named second-team All-SEC by league coaches and took home the Burlsworth Trophy, an award given annually to College Football’s best player who started his career as a walk-on.

Georgia has leaned on Bennett a lot more in 2022 and he has delivered. Earlier this season he became the first UGA triggerman since Aaron Murray in 2013 to reach the 3,000-yard mark. He also has seven rushing touchdowns on the season.

Bennett not the only Dawg giving back…

At least three other Georgia players were impacting the community on Saturday. Reserve offensive lineman Micah Morris used his name, image, and likeness benefits to help buy gifts for the Boys and Girls Club of Athens.

Earlier this season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared that Morris was one of the best stories around when it comes to NIL. At SEC Media Days, Smart said that because of the ability to make money while still in college, Morris was able to send money back to his father who is on dialysis. His NIL valuation according to On3 comes in at $56,000.

Freshman safety Malaki Starks and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers were also pitching in. They went shopping with a group of local children a Dick’s Sporting Goods. According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, each child was given a $300 gift card to Dick’s for the spree. In addition to his partnership with Dick’s, Bowers is also a brand ambassador for Zaxby’s. He, too, is represented by ESM.

Georgia is currently preparing for its College Football Playoff semifinal clash with Ohio State. The Bulldogs have been practicing for almost a week in preparation for the Buckeyes. They’ll break for Christmas later this week before returning to Athens and traveling to Atlanta for Chick-Fil-A Bowl week. Kickoff for Georgia and Ohio State is set for 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

