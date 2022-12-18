ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WeAreSC On3 12/18/22: Elijah Hughes Commits, Raiola Reopens Recruitment, and Pac 12 Bowl Season Begins

By Adam Bradford
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHAHx_0jmqyFq500
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at defensive lineman Elijah Hughes committing to USC, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola reopening his recruitment, and bowl season beginning for the Pac 12.

Elijah Hughes Commits

On Saturday, USC picked up a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes.

According to On3 Consensus, the Arlington, Virginia native is the number 1024 overall player and the number 112 defensive lineman in the class of 2023. He chose the Trojans over several East coast options, including Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Duke.

Raiola Reopens Recruitment

In other big recruiting news, the number one overall player in the class of 2024 is officially back on the market. Yesterday morning, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from Ohio State.

Notably, Raiola was the first 2024 quarterback that Lincoln Riley and his staff offered. Currently, however, the Trojans still sit well behind both the Buckeyes and Nebraska in his recruitment.

Pac 12 Bowl Season Begins

Bowl season is now officially underway, and yesterday saw two games featuring teams from the Pac 12. In the Las Vegas Bowl, number 14 Oregon State easily handled Florida, beating the Gators 30-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWKHn_0jmqyFq500
Oregon State defeated Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

In addition, the LA Bowl fittingly featured two teams that USC defeated this season: Washington State and Fresno State. This matchup did not go nearly as well for the Conference of Champions, however, as the Bulldogs defeated the Cougars 29-6.

The next Pac 12 bowl game is not until December 28, when number 15 Oregon takes on North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Signing Day: USC football locks in massive NorCal OL Amos Talalele

USC locked in a road-grader for its future offensive line in massive three-star Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive lineman Amos Talalele, who signed with the Trojans during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Talalele will be a summer enrollee for the team. Talalele was a summer commitment for USC, flipping from California...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: USC signs No. 2 offensive lineman in West

USC's overhaul of its offensive line got a big boost Wednesday with the signing of Elijah Paige, the first Top247 offensive lineman USC has signed in five recruiting classes. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle product is the No. 2 offensive lineman in the West. Paige is the first offensive lineman signed by the Trojans to be rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings since Jason Rodriguez in the 2019 recruiting class and first USC signee to land in the Top247 since Justin Dedich in 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 DL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

If USC is to climb the final steps on its ascent back to the national elite, there is no mystery about what areas the Trojans must address. Utah’s 47-24 demolition of the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship was as much a physical beating as anything else. Lincoln Riley has established a sky-high ceiling of performance in his young coaching career, but he’s yet to push through to the highest tier for a very simple reason: His teams have not been dominant at the line of scrimmage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: San Diego EDGE David Peevy joins USC football

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln has been good to USC football over the years. Five NFL players have gone from Lincoln to USC to the NFL, most notably 1981 Heisman Trophy winner and 2003 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marcus Allen. Lincoln edge rusher David Peevy is hoping to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: USC adds offensive tackle Tobias Raymond

USC's offensive line is in line for a complete overhaul this offseason. The Trojans lose three starters, including a pair of sixth-year seniors in Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon that were named All-Americans by various publications. A fourth starter, Justin Dedich, is a fifth-year junior that could depart but is expected to return. Some transfer portal turnover among the reserves is expected after the season officially comes to a close.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: Trojans ink Texas running back A'Marion Peterson

Four-star 2023 Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi running back A'Marion Peterson locked in his commitment to USC with a National Letter of Intent signature Wednesday as the Early Signing Period opened. For Peterson, it was just the precursor of an eventful offseason that will see him move to Southern California in a couple of weeks as he is expected to enroll early with USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Muir Wins CIF Title, Reaches State Bowl Game

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The John Muir High School varsity football team, which won five consecutive postseason games en route to the CIF Southern Section Division X championship game, had its season come to an end in a Northern California rainstorm last weekend.
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Cerritos city manager announces retirement

“For the past 51 years, I have had the privilege of working for the City of Cerritos, and I have been fortunate to serve as city manager since 1991,” Gallucci said in a news release. “As I reflect upon my career, I cannot think of having a more exciting position than the one I have had here. I wish the City only the best and I am convinced that the City will continue to grow and prosper as it has in years past.”
CERRITOS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles

Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
80K+
Followers
92K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy