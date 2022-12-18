WeAreSC On3 12/18/22: Elijah Hughes Commits, Raiola Reopens Recruitment, and Pac 12 Bowl Season Begins

Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at defensive lineman Elijah Hughes committing to USC, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola reopening his recruitment, and bowl season beginning for the Pac 12.

Elijah Hughes Commits

On Saturday, USC picked up a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes.

According to On3 Consensus, the Arlington, Virginia native is the number 1024 overall player and the number 112 defensive lineman in the class of 2023. He chose the Trojans over several East coast options, including Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Duke.

Raiola Reopens Recruitment

In other big recruiting news, the number one overall player in the class of 2024 is officially back on the market. Yesterday morning, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from Ohio State.

Notably, Raiola was the first 2024 quarterback that Lincoln Riley and his staff offered. Currently, however, the Trojans still sit well behind both the Buckeyes and Nebraska in his recruitment.

Pac 12 Bowl Season Begins

Bowl season is now officially underway, and yesterday saw two games featuring teams from the Pac 12. In the Las Vegas Bowl, number 14 Oregon State easily handled Florida, beating the Gators 30-3.

Oregon State defeated Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

In addition, the LA Bowl fittingly featured two teams that USC defeated this season: Washington State and Fresno State. This matchup did not go nearly as well for the Conference of Champions, however, as the Bulldogs defeated the Cougars 29-6.

The next Pac 12 bowl game is not until December 28, when number 15 Oregon takes on North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.