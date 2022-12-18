ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star Oregon CB Caleb Presley now receiving predictions to flip to Washington

By Zachary Neel
 4 days ago

Dante Moore is not the only potential flip Oregon Duck fans need to be worried about.

Over the past month, there has been buzz building that Oregon’s four-star cornerback Caleb Presley, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, will flip from the Ducks to the Washington Huskies. Presley took an official visit to Washington early in December before taking another visit to Eugene. It’s believed he has been leaning toward staying home rather than coming south to Oregon.

On Sunday morning, both 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman placed crystal ball predictions for Presley to flip, the most damning forecast we’ve seen yet for the Ducks.

Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 93 WA CB
Rivals 4 5.9 WA CB
ESPN 4 83 WA CB
On3 Recruiting 4 93.15 WA CB
247 Composite 4 0.9604 WA CB

Vitals

Hometown Seattle, Washington
Projected Position Cornerback
Height 6-foot-0
Weight 180 pounds
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 3, 2020
  • Visited Oregon on June 18, 2022
  • Visited Washington on Dec. 2, 2022
  • Visited Oregon on Dec. 9, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • UCLA Bruins
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Washington Huskies

