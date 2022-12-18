4-star Oregon CB Caleb Presley now receiving predictions to flip to Washington
Dante Moore is not the only potential flip Oregon Duck fans need to be worried about.
Over the past month, there has been buzz building that Oregon’s four-star cornerback Caleb Presley, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, will flip from the Ducks to the Washington Huskies. Presley took an official visit to Washington early in December before taking another visit to Eugene. It’s believed he has been leaning toward staying home rather than coming south to Oregon.
On Sunday morning, both 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman placed crystal ball predictions for Presley to flip, the most damning forecast we’ve seen yet for the Ducks.
Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|4
|93
|WA
|CB
|Rivals
|4
|5.9
|WA
|CB
|ESPN
|4
|83
|WA
|CB
|On3 Recruiting
|4
|93.15
|WA
|CB
|247 Composite
|4
|0.9604
|WA
|CB
Vitals
|Hometown
|Seattle, Washington
|Projected Position
|Cornerback
|Height
|6-foot-0
|Weight
|180 pounds
|Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Offered on Nov. 3, 2020
- Visited Oregon on June 18, 2022
- Visited Washington on Dec. 2, 2022
- Visited Oregon on Dec. 9, 2022
Top Schools Before Commitment
- Oregon Ducks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- UCLA Bruins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Washington Huskies
