Kentucky Transfer Portal Watch: Khyree Jackson commits to Oregon

Kentucky lost a recruiting battle at a position of need on Sunday morning. Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson will be heading to the Pac-12.

The former junior college cornerback will spend the 2023 season at Oregon playing for head coach Dan Lanning after spending two years with Nick Saban at Alabama.

Khyree Jackson (6-3, 197) received multiple scholarship offers after entering the transfer portal. The Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise product took visits to both Oregon and Kentucky in the last week. But it was the first visit to Eugene that helped lock up this recruiting win for the Ducks.

During his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, the East Mississippi CC product played just under 200 snaps recording 14 tackles and two pass breakups. The transfer played a career-high 59 snaps in the National Championship Game against Georgia last season.

Kentucky now must look elsewhere for cornerback help.

Another option emerged this weekend

KSR has addressed how cornerback is a position of need for the Kentucky football program this offseason and the Wildcats are clearly trying to upgrade the spot in the transfer portal. Earlier this week, Cincinnati transfer JQ Hardaway committed to Kentucky to give the defense a toolsy cornerback with three years of eligibility remaining.

However, the Cats got another prospect on campus this weekend.

Ohio State transfer Jantzen Dunn received a visit from Vince Marrow on Wednesday and then made it to Kentucky’s campus this weekend. The Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren product spent two years in Columbus playing for Ryan Day and will be a redshirt sophomore in 2023 with three years of eligibility remaining. The former top-200 recruit doesn’t appear to have a true position but could play cornerback, nickel, or safety at his next spot.

Kentucky is still on the hunt for cornerbacks in the transfer market. That will not be changing anytime soon as the Wildcats have two starters to replace.