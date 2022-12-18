College basketball insider reveals Auburn's Wendell Green Jr is 'game-time decision' vs USC

Wendell Green Jr. (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Auburn‘s Wendell Green Jr. will be a game-time decision for the Tigers’ game against USC, per a school official, via CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Twitter. Green is dealing with a sprained ankle suffered against Georgia State earlier in the week.

On the season, Green averages 13.8 point, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game as Bruce Pearl’s starting point guard.

“We will evaluate him. We won’t know until probably Saturday or Sunday,” Pearl said of Green’s status on Thursday. “At this point, we’ll figure out whether he will practice on Saturday.”

If Green isn’t able to go, either Tre Donaldson or senior Zep Jasper will earn the starting nod in Green’s place. Pearl has told both to stay, “right and ready,” if their number is called against the Trojans Sunday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

Wendell Green injury forces him to locker room late in win over Georgia State

Auburn leading scorer Wendell Green suffered an injury late in a 72-64 win over Georgia State and had to be assisted to the locker room by team trainers.

Green appeared to get his right ankle caught under Georgia State forward Ja’Heim Hudson‘s foot as a play developed on the defensive end of the floor for Auburn, and his ankle rolled as he went to the floor.

Trainers took off Green’s shoe before helping him to the locker room, according to a report from Callie Stanford, an intern for Opelika-Auburn News. Prior to exiting the game in the final minute, Green had chipped in 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in the win for the Tigers.

Along with Green, the Auburn backcourt has been powered by the likes of guards KD Johnson (10.9 PPG), Allen Flanigan (8.3 PPG) and Zep Jasper (3.7 PPG).