ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Oregon WR transfer Dont'e Thornton has "great visit" to Miami, updates announcement timeline: “They told me I have a great opportunity"

By Matt Shodell
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xyyY_0jmqy3Kc00
Photo per Getty Images

Good news for Miami is that Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton tells CaneSport he had a “great visit” this weekend.

The not great news?

Thornton says he plans to wait until January to make a decision and that Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee are others in it and that there is “no order” to any of them.

As for the highlights from his time in Miami, Thornton said that he “really enjoyed myself” and that “the staff and players that were there showed me a lot of love.”

Thornton, who was hosted by former Oregon teammate Jon Denis, says his favorite part of the entire visit was right at the start, “when I saw coach Cristobal at dinner my first night in Miami.” That was special for Thornton because he was recruited to Oregon by Cristobal and played for him there.

Now Cristobal is working to lure him to Miami.

“They told me I have a great opportunity to come in and play ball at a high level and have an immediate impact on the offense and overall team,” Thornton said.

Thornton is a former 4-star who at 6-5 and 200 can bring a lengthy playmaking presence to the Miami wide receiver room. He played off the bench in every game for Cristobal last year, starting twice and ending with 9 catches for 175 yards and 2 TDs. Then this season he had 17 catches for 366 yards with a TD.

CaneSport’s take

It’s not great for Miami that Thornton says “I plan to make a decision sometime in January,” since that gives other programs time to make plays for him. It’s always a good sign when a prospect announces right off a visit, but this doesn’t mean the Canes aren’t going to win out here. We’ll keep monitoring where things go with Thornton as everything we had heard before talking to him was that Miami is in a good spot here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stateoftheu.com

What is Going On With Cormani McClain?

That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
MIAMI, FL
caneswarning.com

2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying

Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Daniel Harris, 4-star CB out of Miami, announces SEC commitment

Daniel Harris has re-committed to Georgia after all, and the 4-star cornerback out of Miami (Gulliver Prep) has begun National Signing Day with a bang. Harris is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, and is ranked the No. 17 cornerback in the country, and the No. 36 player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. Harris had a reported 29 offers, and decommitted from Georgia on Nov. 14. Harris considered Penn State down the stretch, but ultimately went back to the Bulldogs. He was recruited to Georgia by Fran Brown.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day

As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year

MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy.  The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Early Signing Day for college football's future stars

MIAMI - Wednesday was a big day for high school football players as they started putting pen to paper and announcing where they are continuing their young football careers.  It's the day college football fans look forward to as universities begin to know who will be the newest of their rosters. There is also buzz going around for the newly added firepower coming to the University of Miami. Here is where the high school football players signed to Wednesday: Jalen Brown (WR) Gulliver Prep: Louisiana State UniversityDaniel Harris (CB), Gulliver Prep: University of Georgia Hykeem Williams (WR), Stranahan High School: Florida State University    Antione...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Winter Storm Elliott disrupts travel at South Florida airports

MIAMI – Many airlines around the country are continuing to monitor Winter Storm Elliott, which is expected to impact Midwest, Northeast and East Coast airports in the United States this week. With over 4 million passengers expected to make their way through Miami International and Fort Lauderdale Airport over...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Arctic Airmass Will Bring Cold Front To Miami Just In Time For Christmas

Pull out your jackets and your woolen hats Miamians, looks like we’re getting a little taste of what winter up north may feel like with the temperature suddenly dropping to the 40s and 50s this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But before the cold front comes rain, with showers...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Place Miami Airport East Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East, a six-story, select service hotel with 135 rooms in Miami, Florida. Built in 2015, the hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. This is the company’s ninth hotel in Florida and its first Hyatt hotel.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
80K+
Followers
92K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy