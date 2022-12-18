Oregon WR transfer Dont'e Thornton has "great visit" to Miami, updates announcement timeline: “They told me I have a great opportunity"

Photo per Getty Images

Good news for Miami is that Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton tells CaneSport he had a “great visit” this weekend.

The not great news?

Thornton says he plans to wait until January to make a decision and that Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee are others in it and that there is “no order” to any of them.

As for the highlights from his time in Miami, Thornton said that he “really enjoyed myself” and that “the staff and players that were there showed me a lot of love.”

Thornton, who was hosted by former Oregon teammate Jon Denis, says his favorite part of the entire visit was right at the start, “when I saw coach Cristobal at dinner my first night in Miami.” That was special for Thornton because he was recruited to Oregon by Cristobal and played for him there.

Now Cristobal is working to lure him to Miami.

“They told me I have a great opportunity to come in and play ball at a high level and have an immediate impact on the offense and overall team,” Thornton said.

Thornton is a former 4-star who at 6-5 and 200 can bring a lengthy playmaking presence to the Miami wide receiver room. He played off the bench in every game for Cristobal last year, starting twice and ending with 9 catches for 175 yards and 2 TDs. Then this season he had 17 catches for 366 yards with a TD.

CaneSport’s take

It’s not great for Miami that Thornton says “I plan to make a decision sometime in January,” since that gives other programs time to make plays for him. It’s always a good sign when a prospect announces right off a visit, but this doesn’t mean the Canes aren’t going to win out here. We’ll keep monitoring where things go with Thornton as everything we had heard before talking to him was that Miami is in a good spot here.