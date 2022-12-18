QUACK: Oregon Lands Alabama DB Transfer Khyree Jackson

C/O @scoducksedits

Oregon is making some noise in the transfer portal. After landing linebacker Jestin Jacobs and wide receiver Traeshon Holden, Dan Lanning scores another huge pickup.

Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has committed to Oregon following an official visit. He chose the Ducks over Kentucky following a pair of visits.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder signed with Alabama as a part of its 2017 recruiting class. Jackson played high school football at Upper Marlboro (Md.) Dr. Henry Wise, where he was a four-star recruit. He was the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the 2017 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Jackson joined the Crimson Tide from Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

Jackson is the No. 114 ranked player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

The Ducks will continue looking for talent to revamp this defense. Oregon needs to fill a lot of holes on this defensive unit and the secondary is a top priority. Jackson will likely be one of several defensive backs taken through the transfer portal.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.