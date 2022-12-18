ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On300 LB Dylan Gooden commits to Maryland

By Peter Warren
 4 days ago
(Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star linebacker Dylan Gooden has committed to Maryland, announcing the news Sunday.

Gooden is the No. 425 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2023 On300 ranking has him as the No. 282 recruit and No. 4 player from the state of Maryland.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.8k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

