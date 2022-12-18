Georgia Football: Top-5 PFF performers on defense during the regular season

Photo by Tony Walsh

Even though it feels like it has been ages since the College Football Playoff matchups were announced, Georgia Football still has a ways to go until its next game. The Bulldogs take on the Buckeyes of Ohio State on December 31st in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a spot in the National Championship on the line. So, to help pass the time, we figured why not take a look back at the regular season that was for Georgia in 2022 and who helped make that possible. Over the last few days we’ve done a look at the total snap counts from the season and Pro Football Focus’ top-five ranked players on offense, plus a few honorable mentions. Today we flip things over to the top Dawgs on defense per Pro Football Focus.

NOTE: Top 5 players needed more than 200 snaps so far this season to be eligible.

DL Jalen Carter (92.7 overall)

There might not be a more impactful player on the defensive side of the football in the entire country than Jalen Carter. An unanimous All-American, Carter battled injuries throughout the season before playing his best football down the stretch. Against Tennessee, Carter had a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, earning him Bednarik Player of the Week. One week later he had a career-high seven stops at Mississippi State as Georgia clinched the SEC East. Overall, all 7.0 of Carter’s tackles for loss have come in the last five games.

DB Javon Bullard (83.6 overall)

Carter’s Tennessee game was impressive, but Javon Bullard was equally as important in deciding the outcome of the colossal clash at Sanford Stadium. He had a pair of fourth quarter sacks on quarterback Hendon Hooker in the rain as he totaled seven tackles. That came just one week after his career-best eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss, against Florida. He also led the team in tackles against LSU in the SEC Championship Game. In total, Bullard finishes the year with 42 stops, good for fifth on the team.

DB Christopher Smith (76.1 overall)

Christopher Smith was Georgia’s other unanimous All-American along with Carter, giving Georgia a pair of defensive players earning the honor for a second straight season. Smith started off the season with an impressive outing against Oregon, being named SEC Defensive Player of the Week as he had an interception and six tackles. Smith picked off another pass against Kent State and recovered a fumble versus Vanderbilt before a season-high seven stops in Georgia’s rivalry win over Florida. Among those was a sack, one of 5.0 tackles for loss this season for Smith. He would go on to match the season-high for tackles at Kentucky and pick off a pass against LSU in the SEC Championship Game. That wasn’t his biggest contribution however, returning a blocked LSU field goal 96 yards for a touchdown, the first of the game for either team.

DB Kamari Lassiter (75.4 overall)

Kamari Lassiter stepped into a starting spot this season and has done so admirably. The sophomore has had his moments of struggle but also his fair share of success using his physical presence in the secondary to his advantage. Like so many other Bulldogs, one of Lassiter’s best games came against Tennessee as he had a season-high five tackles versus the Volunteers. He also had a pass breakup in the win. Both stops for in an important SEC East road win over Kentucky were for loss and he had four tackles, including one for loss, with a pass breakup in the SEC Championship Game.

Like Bullard, Jamon Dumas-Johnson stepped into a starting role this season. He’s done so with relative ease, being named a finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. Dumas-Johnson was also named to several All-American teams with 64 stops in 13 games this season including a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, tied for best among the Bulldogs. Twice did he post a career-high eight-tackles this season – at Missouri and Kentucky – while his showing at Kent State was particularly impressive with 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Honorable mentions (70+ rating overall meeting qualification standards)

DL Mykel Williams (72.7 overall), DB Tykee Smith (71.4 overall), DL Nazir Stackhouse (71.3 overall), DL Warren Brinson (70.9 overall), DB Malaki Starks (70.4 overall), DB Kelee Ringo (70.2 overall)