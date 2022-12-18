ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer TE Rivaldo Fairweather commits to Auburn

By Keith Niebuhr
 4 days ago
Auburn on Sunday has landed a commitment from FIU tight end transfer Rivaldo Fairweather. He gave his pledge to the Tigers during an official visit to the school.

“Auburn is my new home,” Fairweather said. “It’s just the culture here and the facility and stuff and the coaches here — I just really love it here and my family loved it here. So that’s where I’m going to be at. It feels great man. There’s not a lot of time in this transfer portal and signing day stuff. Happy to have found my new home here and can’t wait to get here Jan. 8.”

Fairweather entered the transfer portal Dec. 5 and Auburn became the first school to offer.

Fairweather will have two seasons to play at his next stop. He had 28 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns this season. Fairweather will leave FIU after recording 54 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns.

Fairthweather has bonded quickly with new Tigers tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua. According to Fairweather, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze compared him to NFL tight end Evan Engram.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a great coach,” Fairweather said. “He connected with me through the whole process. They showed a lot of love with me — (him and) Coach Freeze. That was great. … I’m gonna be used in the receiving game and the running game — all around the field.”

According to our intel, Auburn thinks he has legit NFL potential.

As it turns out, Fairweather is a Freeze fan.

“Coach (Hugh) Freeze stepping in as a new head coach there is really big,” he said Monday. “When he was at Liberty, I played my first game at FIU against Liberty. Coach Freeze was there and he said he loved me since that game. I’m excited for that hire. Great guy. Turned Liberty football around. Now I’m about to watch them turn Auburn football around.”

