Nathan Carter commits to Michigan State

Michigan State received a transfer portal running back commitment from former UConn starter Nathan Carter on Dec. 18. Carter visited Michigan State for an official visit over the weekend.

The 5-foot-9 running back has three years of eligibility remaining. He committed via social media.

Carter’s 2022 season was cut short when he was removed from the loss to Michigan in week three (Sept. 17) after suffering a second-degree shoulder separation.

In three and a half games in 2022, Carter rushed 65 times for 405 yards for UConn in 2022. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

Carter began the season with 190 yards rushing on 20 carries in the season opener against Utah State.

He then rushed for 123 yards on 23 carries against Central Connecticut State.

He rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries against Syracuse.

Then came a six-carry, 21-yard performance at Michigan, during which he sustained the shoulder injury.

Carter will be the second running back addition to 2023 roster in the current recruiting cycle. He joins three-star Jaelon Barbarin of Simi Valley Calif., and Chaminade High School. Prior to Carter’s commitment, Michigan State was vying with Ole Miss for four-star RB prospect Kedrick Reescano of New Caney, Texas. But Ole Miss made a strong run at Reescano on Saturday and came away with his commitment.

Carter is the fifth transfer portal running back to commit to Michigan State during the Mel Tucker era, joining Kenneth Walker III and Harold Joiner in 2021, as well as Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger in 2022. Broussard opted for the NFL Draft after the 2022 season.

Berger, Carter and Elijah Collins are slated to compete for playing time at running back for Michigan State in 2023, with Jordon Simmons

Bio information on Carter:

2021: A mainstay in the backfield for the Huskies this year, playing in all 12 games… On 125 carries he totaled 578 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also making 19 receptions for 127 yards… At Massachusetts he carried the ball 20 times for 136 yards, with one reception for three yards (10/9)… Carried the ball 24 times for 123 yards and one reception for five yards against Vanderbilt (10/2)… At UCF he carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards and a touchdown while hauling in two receptions for 47 yards (11/20)… Had ten carries for 65 rushing yards and one touchdown with one reception for 14 yards against Wyoming (9/25).

Originally a class of 2020 recruit, Carter enrolled with the Huskies in the middle of the pandemic. The Huskies forfeited their 2020 season due to Covid-19.

Carter was ranked the No. 2418 overall recruit, the No. 192 running back, and the No. 19 recruit in New York by the 2020 On3 Consensus.

Nathan Carter was All-Greater Rochester as a two-way star for Rochester (N.Y.) Bishop Kearney. He enrolled early at UConn in the winter of 2020 but did not play that fall as the Huskies opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He emerged as a freshman in 2021, rushing for 578 yards and adding another 127 receiving yards. Carter is a pre-sport management major.