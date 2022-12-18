Read full article on original website
Man arrested after trying to rob Publix in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies said he tried to rob a Publix supermarket in Deltona. The incident happened at the Publix store on Saxon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said Steven Williams gave a note to an employee asking for...
Flagler condo association president arrested again on more video voyeurism charges, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they have rearrested a man on additional charges of video voyeurism. Officials said Robert W. Orr was arrested on Dec. 14 on nine additional felony charges. Deputies said Orr was charged with an additional five counts of video voyeurism and...
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest
Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
Armed robbery in Flagler County under investigation, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said an armed robbery is being investigated. According to deputies, the robbery happened in Palm Coast on Monday at a Mobil gas station located on Pine Lakes Parkway. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at...
14-year-old boy from Flagler County arrested after threatening school shooting
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy from Flagler County has been charged after deputies say he sent messages referencing a school shooting at Buddy Taylor Middle School (BTMS) through Instagram to fellow students. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a parent of a fellow student found the messages,...
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy walking along Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Wickham Road around 4:17 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. FHP...
Osceola County deputies have arrested 5 people accused of murder in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A woman and 4 men have been accused for the murder of Alexis Vargas-Algarin in St. Cloud according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home at 785 Henry J. Ave. back in October, where they found Alexis Vargas-Algarin had been killed.
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
Volusia County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on a DUI charge late Saturday night by Florida Highway Patrol in Seminole County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Julia Curtin was stopped by an FHP trooper while driving her personal car around 11:30 p.m.
Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence. Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Villages resident begins serving prison sentence for inflicting skull fracture on daughter
A mother has begun serving a prison sentence for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home at which they were living in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Man caught on video beating shark with hammer on Florida beach, police say
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – Video shows a man beating a shark over the head with a hammer on a Florida beach, prompting an investigation by wildlife officials. The Indian Harbour Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Bicentennial Beach Park, Local 10 News partner WKMG in Orlando reports.
