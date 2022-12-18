ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest

Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on a DUI charge late Saturday night by Florida Highway Patrol in Seminole County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Julia Curtin was stopped by an FHP trooper while driving her personal car around 11:30 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police

MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
MAITLAND, FL

