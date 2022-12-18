ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sheep continue recovery after being rescued in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of sheep that were rescued from an Ulster County farm are continuing to recover. The animals, which were seized in the late fall, have experienced a slew of health issues, including malnutrition, parasite loads and hoof conditions. 37 sheep and 11 lambs now living happily at Catskill Animal Sanctuary, a […]
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

The Flu is Running Rampant in Mahopac

According to Tapinto.net, the Hamlet of Mahopac, NY is seeing a massive spike in positive flu cases . According to the report, the Putnam County Department of Health is reporting over 400 cases of the flu for the week ending December 3rd. That means the flu numbers are double what they were the week before. Positive COVID-19 cases are also rising in Mahopac.
MAHOPAC, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides

NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened

It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley

Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Where’s My Hair? Police Say Thief Hit New York Shop And Stole Thousands Worth of Wigs

Anyone missing a hairpiece? You may not think much of it, but hair theft is actually quite a big problem around the globe. Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of wigs, weaves, extensions, and other hair products are stolen every year, according to sources. Many of stolen hairpieces get sold on the black market or online, according to the New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public

POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hiker collapses and dies

SHANDAKEN – A man hiking with two friends collapsed and died while on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest, State DEC forest rangers say. At about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, rangers overheard radio traffic from Ulster County 911 requesting assistance with an unconscious man in the Wild Forest.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

