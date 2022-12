Five-star Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to three finalists with a decision set for early this evening. Heading into the day, LSU was considered the strong favorite to land him in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. But with less than 12 hours to go, things have shifted in a major way. Alabama is now considered the heavy favorite for Ricks, with the Crimson Tide holding an 85.7 percent chance of securing his commitment.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO