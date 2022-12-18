5-star commit Hykeem Williams says people are sleeping on FSU WR class: 'We are going to wake them up'

FSU five-star wideout commit Hykeem Williams celebrates his arrival to Tallahassee for his official visit.

With the NCAA’s early signing period set to open this Wednesday, Florida State football five-star wide receiver commit Hykeem Williams made his way back to Tallahassee for his official visit.

A cornerstone of Florida State’s No. 16-ranked recruiting class and an FSU commit since September, Williams timed his official visit for the final available weekend before signing day. Before leaving on Sunday, he discussed his pursuit of other uncommitted visiting prospects, as well as how much he enjoyed spending time with fellow FSU commits.

The No. 5 wideout in the nation and No. 30 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Williams broke down his first impressions from his official visit to FSU.

“Loved it,” Williams said. “It’s just always a good time. There’s never no different vibes. There’s always a good vibe.”

*** Sign up for one year of premium access to Warchant.com and the On3 Network for only $10. ***

During an eventful weekend with more than a dozen visitors, the talented five-star said he enjoyed the cooking competition the most because he doesn’t cook often. There was plenty of quality time with a slew of FSU 2023 pledges also on their official visits.

“I would say just being around the commits, the other commits,” Williams said. “Chilling with them. I just can’t wait to be here. Get to work.”

Williams also appreciated getting to be around fellow ‘Nole receiver commits Vandrevius Jacobs and Goldie Lawrence.

“We’re not talked about a lot, so that’s the best part about it,” Williams said. “People come in sleeping, and we are going to wake them up.”

Williams continued on his message to prospects he talked with during the crucial visit weekend.

“Yeah, a lot of transfers. They feel the energy, you know what I am saying?” Williams said. “We could be ‘Natty’ champs soon. Just gotta put the pieces together.”

How strong of a shot do the Seminoles have at adding to the wide receiver class in current Florida Gators commit Andy Jean, who also visited this weekend?

Williams said he is feeling “good” about FSU’s chances and stated how much he was around Jean this weekend.

“A lot,” Williams said. “Good. Andy is a good person, he is a good player. For sure.”

The No. 8 overall player in the state of Florida, Williams said he is excited to be used “all over the field” at FSU and broke down how close he is with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

“It’s a good relationship. We’ve built it for quite a while,” Williams said. “So it’s not even on the football level.”

The talented wideout said he plans to sign around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and is set to enroll early at FSU.

“They just said we are going to work,” Williams said. “Spring is going to be a whole lot of work. That’s what I am ready to do.”

