Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Tri-City Herald
Kenneth Walker, 3 other Seahawks officially questionable. Pete Carroll says they will play
All the Seahawks’ questionables aren’t questions to Pete Carroll. The coach said about an hour after his team listed lead running back Kenneth Walker, top tight end Noah Fant, second wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and backup running back DeeJay Dallas officially questionable that the team expects all of them to play Saturday for Seattle (7-7) at Kansas City (11-3).
Tri-City Herald
Dobbs Works Quickly to Get Up to Speed
NASHVILLE – In looking to add just the right quarterback to the roster at this point of the season, the Tennessee Titans needed not only a player with a good physical skill set. They needed one who was smart enough to learn a new offensive scheme very quickly. Why...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers
The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak and move to 9-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This will be the fourth of four games against NFC North Division for the Dolphins, who lost at home against the Minnesota Vikings and won on the road against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Packers will go into the game with a 6-8 record and in 10th place in the NFC standings following their 24-12 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Pro Bowl: 5 Colts Who Were Snubbed
With the 2022 regular season nearing its end, the NFL announced its selections for this year's Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday evening. Last year, the Indianapolis Colts were present in a big way, with a league-leading seven players in the game: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, left guard Quenton Nelson, long snapper Luke Rhodes, and running back Jonathan Taylor.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Chargers Injury Report: 2 Starters Sit Out
The Indianapolis Colts get their final chance at a primetime win this week as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The home team's injury report is relatively clean with the return of two players who missed last week's game, but they're still without a pair of starters; one on each side of the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Dolphins Injury Report: Bakhtiari Discusses Comeback From Appendectomy
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Thanks to their late-season bye, the Green Bay Packers are mostly healthy headed into Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins. The only player who didn’t practice due to injury on Thursday was left tackle David Bakhtiari due to the emergency appendectomy that’s kept him out of the past two games. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari could practice on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.
Tri-City Herald
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL
View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are soliciting sale offers for the franchise and its assets, and a recent report revealed how many interested bidders there will be. According to a few reports, bids to purchase the historic NFL franchise are due on Friday, December 23. NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reports that there will be somewhere between 5-7... The post Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Rolland, Offensive Tackles, North Carolina Tar Heels
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jags rule out Walker, Fatukasi for game against Jets. The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out two defensive starters — linebacker Travon Walker and nose tackle Foley Fatukasi — for Thursday night’s game at the New York Jets.
Tri-City Herald
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability
Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Tri-City Herald
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
Tri-City Herald
National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League
CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
