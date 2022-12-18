Read full article on original website
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
WFAE.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
SBI submits case file on Charlotte City Councilman to Meck DA for review
CHARLOTTE — The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted its its case file on Councilman James Mitchell to District Attorney Spencer Merriweather for review. The SBI said the DA will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. The inquiry comes as Mitchell has been under investigation for his ownership stake...
Here's how many unexcused absences a CMS student can have before the school will report it to DSS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. The mother and stepfather of Cojocari have both been arrested and charged with failing to report the girl's disappearance in a timely matter.
CMS Board of Education and Mecklenburg County commissioners hold joint meeting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education held a joint meeting with the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners Monday. The two boards discussed topics including student performance and school security. The two governing bodies moved forward on mending relationships after years of contention historically over school...
'Never give up on your own hopes and dreams' | Program taps into Charlotte's future filmmakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Budding filmmakers recently gathered at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture to show off their recent hard work for family and friends. "This program definitely has shown me to trust myself and trust the process," Kalea Andrews, who goes by Lavish, said.
triad-city-beat.com
New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations
This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
Winter storm already causes delays and cancelations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter weather is already impacting flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport during the holiday travel weekend. Cancelations and delays are expected to get worse further into the week because of the weather. Some airlines tried to get ahead of the cancelation and delays by asking people...
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
WCNC
'The need doesn't end after Christmas' | Charlotte charities fighting inflation into 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As folks spend the holidays with family and friends, local non-profits are reminding us of all of our neighbors in need. "The need doesn't end after Christmas. We have vital services we provide," Maj. Todd Mason with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, said. In the...
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
qcnews.com
Wind chill may fall to single digits as arctic blast approaches Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme...
WCNC
