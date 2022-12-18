Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day.
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints place veteran receiver Landry on injured reserve
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve on Thursday because of an ankle injury that has bothered him since early this season. The move virtually ends the season for Landry and perhaps his stint with his hometown NFL club. Landry,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Baltimore star Lamar Jackson to miss 3rd straight game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants-Vikings reconnects rookie coaches Daboll, O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin O'Connell was an NFL prospect in the process of workouts and meetings when New York Jets quarterbacks coach Brian Daboll arrived for a pre-draft session with the San Diego State product. O'Connell landed with New England instead for the start of his short-lived playing career...
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett isn't worried that he's become concussion prone after sustaining a second one in a matter of months, though the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback is taking steps to hopefully avoid more of them down the road. The 20th overall pick in last spring's draft will...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson, Wagner meet as opponents when Broncos visit Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner were drafted 28 picks apart by the Seahawks in 2012. They spent the ensuing decade becoming friends and two of their generation's best players at their respective positions during Seattle's decade of success.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burrow, AFC North-leading Bengals visit struggling Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It was 2020, the NFL draft was looming, and the world was on the brink of going into hibernation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Burrow was in Miami walking out of a steakhouse with then-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia following a pre-draft dinner. He glanced up and saw someone else he recognized: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Citrus County Chronicle
Commanders cling to playoffs heading into meeting with 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The stakes for the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch of the season aren't particularly high after they clinched the NFC West last week. The Niners are most likely slotted into either the second or third seed in the NFC with a possible second-round home playoff game in the balance.
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers, Dolphins meet on Christmas with playoff aspirations
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Back in November, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Miami’s goal was to play in meaningful games in December and January. “When you are in those months playing meaningful football, it is something unlike any other style of football that exists,” McDaniel said. “The beginning of the season pales in comparison to that environment.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders-Steelers will be bittersweet after Harris' death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — December. Cold. High(-ish) stakes. In some ways, it's the same as it ever was for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Vikings rally rises above, in age of NFL comeback
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history,...
