Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Rejected Wizards Trade Offer of Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns reportedly rejected a trade offer for Jae Crowder from the Washington Wizards centered around young forward Rui Hachimura, according to a report from basketball insider Marc Stein. Per that report, the Suns wanted a starting-caliber player in return for Crowder. Hachimura reportedly doesn't make the "starter-worthy" cut...
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Top Rookies So Far This Season

Honestly, never. Not as long as you remember these are fluid evaluations that will evolve over time just as the player in question does, for better or worse. With roughly one-third of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books—I know, right? Time flies when you're having fun, or having fun dreams about your squad adding a certain 7'4" French teenager—there is more than enough data to start assigning letter grades to the latest rookie class.
Bleacher Report

NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Scores, Highlights, Stats from Consolation Games

The NBA G League Showcase is nearing its end after another day of action on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ahead of Thursday's Showcase Cup championship game between the Ontario Clippers and Windy City Bulls, a pair of consolation games were played between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Iowa Wolves plus the South Bay Lakers and the College Park Skyhawks.
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions Ahead of Christmas

New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts' support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who's next. Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr., Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Baylor's Keyonte George and Alabama's Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite's Thompson brothers.
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'

Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade

Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
The Associated Press

Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.
