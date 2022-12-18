Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns Rejected Wizards Trade Offer of Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns reportedly rejected a trade offer for Jae Crowder from the Washington Wizards centered around young forward Rui Hachimura, according to a report from basketball insider Marc Stein. Per that report, the Suns wanted a starting-caliber player in return for Crowder. Hachimura reportedly doesn't make the "starter-worthy" cut...
Bleacher Report
Report: Troy Weaver, Pistons Agree to Contract Extension; Has Been GM Since 2020
The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Weaver is in his third season with the team after arriving in June 2020 following 12 years in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office. The Pistons currently have the...
Bleacher Report
NBA G League Showcase Cup Championship 2022: Clippers Top Bulls Behind Moon's GW Shot
Xavier Moon's game-winning jumper gave the Ontario Clippers the NBA G League Winter Showcase championship with a 99-97 win over the Windy City Bulls. The G League is featuring the Elam Ending in 2022-23, and the teams were shooting for a 99-point winning score. Moon's two-pointer broke a 97-all tie to give the Clippers the victory.
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Believes Bulls Star 'Wants to Go to the Lakers'
If Zach LaVine's time with the Chicago Bulls is coming to an end, there's reportedly one team the veteran shooting guard would be interested in suiting up for—the Los Angeles Lakers. An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney:. "A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Raptors About OG Anunoby Before Winning Streak
The New York Knicks supposedly contacted the Toronto Raptors about trading for forward OG Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Ian Begley of SNY reported the discussions, though it does not appear they got beyond the initial stages. While the Raptors are not actively shopping Anunoby, he's known as...
Bleacher Report
Teams Are Watching the Bulls—and Zach LaVine—Closely Ahead of the Trade Deadline
For a moment, everything clicked for the Chicago Bulls in their 113-103 win Tuesday night over the Heat in Miami. The team's three stars combined for 74 points, almost as if news of on-court frustrations between stars hadn't engulfed the franchise earlier in the day. But ending a four-game losing...
Bleacher Report
James Harden Rumors: 'Gossip' in NBA About 76ers PG Signing Rockets Contract in FA
While there does not appear to be any discord with James Harden in Philadelphia, speculation about his impending free agency is already underway. Tim MacMahon of ESPN said there has even been some buzz about Harden coming back to the Houston Rockets. "There's already been a lot of gossip and...
Bleacher Report
Grading Every NBA Team's Top Rookies So Far This Season
Honestly, never. Not as long as you remember these are fluid evaluations that will evolve over time just as the player in question does, for better or worse. With roughly one-third of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books—I know, right? Time flies when you're having fun, or having fun dreams about your squad adding a certain 7'4" French teenager—there is more than enough data to start assigning letter grades to the latest rookie class.
Bleacher Report
NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Scores, Highlights, Stats from Consolation Games
The NBA G League Showcase is nearing its end after another day of action on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ahead of Thursday's Showcase Cup championship game between the Ontario Clippers and Windy City Bulls, a pair of consolation games were played between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Iowa Wolves plus the South Bay Lakers and the College Park Skyhawks.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions Ahead of Christmas
New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts' support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who's next. Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr., Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Baylor's Keyonte George and Alabama's Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite's Thompson brothers.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Supporting Cast Called out by Fans After Lakers' Loss to Kings
LeBron James did his part, but the Los Angeles Lakers weren't good enough as a team Wednesday to avoid a 134-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings. James scored a game-high 31 points to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks, plus some impressive highlights on both ends of the floor:
Bleacher Report
Bulls Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Prepared to Make Offers' for Alex Caruso
Multiple NBA teams reportedly are prepared to make trade offers for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso if the team decides to make him available. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke to an Eastern Conference general manager on the matter. "The guy to watch is [Alex] Caruso," the GM said in...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'
Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Says He Hated How Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship Was 'All About Me'
Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and after the Dubs won their latest championship in 2022 without him, he said he felt like everyone turned their attention to him, which he disliked. Durant said, via Michael Lee of the...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Deems Lakers 'Brutal to Watch' with LeBron James, More Out in Loss to Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers were without their star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, and the game played out exactly as expected. The depleted Lakers limped to a 130-104 loss in a game where they trailed by as many as...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade
Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
Bleacher Report
Isiah Thomas Airs Out Michael Jordan for Calling Him 'an Assh--e' in 'The Last Dance'
The Last Dance docuseries is two years old, yet it continues to be a source of NBA discourse. Granted, two years isn't that long when talking about the decades-long rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. Jordan called Thomas an "assh--e" during the documentary, a remark that still sticks in...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Says He's 'Finally Seeing Some Improvement' in Knee Injury Rehab
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball might be inching toward his 2022-23 NBA season debut. Ball told NBC Sports Chicago's Rob Schaefer he's "finally seeing some improvement" over the last few weeks and that "it's definitely positive light at the end of the tunnel." "Finally got to touch the ball," he...
Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.
