Fire Damages Sober Living Facility in Arleta; Man, 2 Firefighters Injured
A fire at a sober-living facility in Arleta left a man seriously injured and sent two firefighters to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening burn injuries. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway and east of the Golden State (5) Freeway about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Fire Damages Railroad Car in Moreno Valley Area
A fire damaged one car of a freight train carrying appliances in the Moreno Valley area Thursday. The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Live Oak Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The double-deck rail car carrying “large appliances” was fully...
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Apartment Fire in Downey
Authorities Thursday identified a 12-year-old girl who was killed, along with her mother, in a Downey apartment fire, and investigators continued their efforts to determine the cause of the blaze that left a woman believed to be the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday...
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
Car Consumed by Flames Following Crash Alongside 91 Freeway
A sedan crashed while exiting the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the McKinley Street exit ramp from the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the driver...
Man Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday. Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,...
Suspect Leads Bizarre Chase Through San Gabriel Valley
A suspect in a dark-colored sedan led police on a sometimes-wild pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening, with the driver’s antics so worrisome that law enforcement largely backed off from the chase. The chase began in the Irwindale area around 5 p.m., although the reasons for the...
Woman Killed in 8-Vehicle Crash in Anaheim
A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate injuries was taken...
Motorist Who Led Officers on Brief Chase in Hollywood Sought
Authorities Thursday were looking for a motorist who led officers on a brief chase in the Hollywood area. The dark Honda went onto the Hollywood (101) Freeway near Ventura Boulevard early Thursday afternoon, then exited onto surface streets. Authorities reportedly tracked the car from the air, but apparently lost track...
Los Angeles Man in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Pleads Guilty to Murder
A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing bodily injury, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records. He additionally faces sentence-enhancing allegations of causing great bodily injury.
Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District
Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a business was evacuated and streets cordoned until an investigation determined there were no public safety threats. The hazmat emergency occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near Commerce Center Drive, according...
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves One Dead
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley and Tuesday an investigation into the shooting is underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
One Person Killed Solo-Vehicle Crash In Antelope Valley
One person was killed Tuesday in a solo-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. at Mount Emma Road near Angeles Forest Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. Officers found the Volkswagen sedan overturned on its roof and one person was trapped inside, Kimball...
Young Man Suspected in DUI Wreck While Street Racing, Injuring Motorist
A 19-year-old man allegedly racing another motorist through the streets of Moreno Valley plowed into a pickup, severely injuring the other motorist, authorities said Thursday. Tyler Michael Hanna of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest, both felonies.
Corona Man Charged with Robbery Spree in OC
A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November. George Arizon is charged with a count of interference with commerce by robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Arizon is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday.
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Multi-Vehicle Wreck in Winchester Injures One, Prompts Lane Closures
One person was injured Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 79 in Winchester that caused a complete closure of the corridor. The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, south of Domenigoni Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear...
