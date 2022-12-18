Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Sources: Trae Young Could Be Next NBA Superstar to Request Trade
LAS VEGAS — Rival executives in attendance at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time.
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Believes Bulls Star 'Wants to Go to the Lakers'
If Zach LaVine's time with the Chicago Bulls is coming to an end, there's reportedly one team the veteran shooting guard would be interested in suiting up for—the Los Angeles Lakers. An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney:. "A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Supporting Cast Called out by Fans After Lakers' Loss to Kings
LeBron James did his part, but the Los Angeles Lakers weren't good enough as a team Wednesday to avoid a 134-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings. James scored a game-high 31 points to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks, plus some impressive highlights on both ends of the floor:
Bleacher Report
Bulls Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Prepared to Make Offers' for Alex Caruso
Multiple NBA teams reportedly are prepared to make trade offers for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso if the team decides to make him available. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke to an Eastern Conference general manager on the matter. "The guy to watch is [Alex] Caruso," the GM said in...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade
Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Bleacher Report
Wally Szczerbiak Apologizes to Tyrese Haliburton for 'Wannabe Fake All-Star' Comment
Wally Szczerbiak is attempting to end his brief war of words with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Szczerbiak, an MSG Network television analyst, apologized on the air for calling Haliburton a "wannabe fake All-Star" player. The original comment was made by Szczerbiak on Sunday when he was doing highlights of...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns Rejected Wizards Trade Offer of Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns reportedly rejected a trade offer for Jae Crowder from the Washington Wizards centered around young forward Rui Hachimura, according to a report from basketball insider Marc Stein. Per that report, the Suns wanted a starting-caliber player in return for Crowder. Hachimura reportedly doesn't make the "starter-worthy" cut...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Raptors About OG Anunoby Before Winning Streak
The New York Knicks supposedly contacted the Toronto Raptors about trading for forward OG Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Ian Begley of SNY reported the discussions, though it does not appear they got beyond the initial stages. While the Raptors are not actively shopping Anunoby, he's known as...
Bleacher Report
James Harden Rumors: 'Gossip' in NBA About 76ers PG Signing Rockets Contract in FA
While there does not appear to be any discord with James Harden in Philadelphia, speculation about his impending free agency is already underway. Tim MacMahon of ESPN said there has even been some buzz about Harden coming back to the Houston Rockets. "There's already been a lot of gossip and...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Says He Hated How Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship Was 'All About Me'
Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and after the Dubs won their latest championship in 2022 without him, he said he felt like everyone turned their attention to him, which he disliked. Durant said, via Michael Lee of the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Troy Weaver, Pistons Agree to Contract Extension; Has Been GM Since 2020
The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Weaver is in his third season with the team after arriving in June 2020 following 12 years in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office. The Pistons currently have the...
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles
Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
Bleacher Report
Derrick Rose Talks Knicks Trade Rumors, Bulls Jersey Retirement, NBA Ownership, More
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose sat down with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic to discuss a host of topics, including adapting to his new role out of the team's rotation, trade rumors and post-career insights such as the possibility of the Chicago Bulls retiring his jersey and a desire to become an NBA governor.
Bleacher Report
Isiah Thomas Airs Out Michael Jordan for Calling Him 'an Assh--e' in 'The Last Dance'
The Last Dance docuseries is two years old, yet it continues to be a source of NBA discourse. Granted, two years isn't that long when talking about the decades-long rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. Jordan called Thomas an "assh--e" during the documentary, a remark that still sticks in...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting down the days until Ricky Rubio is cleared from his torn ACL. Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported on the Hoop Collective podcast the Cavs are "ecstatic about Rubio's return." "He means much more to that franchise as a leader and as a guard coming off...
Comments / 0