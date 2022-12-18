Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO