Bleacher Report

Sources: Trae Young Could Be Next NBA Superstar to Request Trade

LAS VEGAS — Rival executives in attendance at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time.
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade

Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Wally Szczerbiak Apologizes to Tyrese Haliburton for 'Wannabe Fake All-Star' Comment

Wally Szczerbiak is attempting to end his brief war of words with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Szczerbiak, an MSG Network television analyst, apologized on the air for calling Haliburton a "wannabe fake All-Star" player. The original comment was made by Szczerbiak on Sunday when he was doing highlights of...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Rejected Wizards Trade Offer of Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns reportedly rejected a trade offer for Jae Crowder from the Washington Wizards centered around young forward Rui Hachimura, according to a report from basketball insider Marc Stein. Per that report, the Suns wanted a starting-caliber player in return for Crowder. Hachimura reportedly doesn't make the "starter-worthy" cut...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles

Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs 'Ecstatic' About Ricky Rubio's Return from Injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers are counting down the days until Ricky Rubio is cleared from his torn ACL. Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported on the Hoop Collective podcast the Cavs are "ecstatic about Rubio's return." "He means much more to that franchise as a leader and as a guard coming off...
CLEVELAND, OH

