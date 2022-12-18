ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
CHICOPEE, MA
FOX 61

Man found shot, killed in stolen car: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his 20s is dead after he was found shot early Wednesday morning in Hartford, police said. Police were called to Canton Street at Donald Street around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the man hanging out of the passenger side of a car with a driver nowhere in sight.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

6 guns confiscated in Holyoke thanks to Hadley K9

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday morning, six guns were confiscated by the Holyoke Police thanks to the help from a Hadley officer and his police K9, Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was training Wednesday morning when Holyoke Police asked for his help with a search after a car crash on Main Street. Hadley...
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Gunman, Victims All Sentenced In Hadley Walmart Shooting: DA

A shooting at a Hadley Walmart bathroom in 2021 has landed the confessed gunman and his two victims in prison, authorities announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas, 27, of Chicopee, has been held without bail since the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting that seriously wounded two teenagers, Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A judge sentenced him to four years in state prison after Alvarez-Vargas pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm; and unlawful possession of ammunition, the prosecutor said.
HADLEY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Final defendant in Hadley Walmart shooting pleads guilty

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The final defendant involved in a shooting that took place at the Hadley Walmart on August 22, 2021, has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty earlier this month. 20-year-old Juan Hernandez of New York pleaded guilty on December 12th to illegal possession...
HADLEY, MA
Bristol Press

Case involving victim who was stabbed in eye in Bristol sent to higher court

BRISTOL – A Bristol woman who faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s eye has had her matter transferred to where the most serious cases are prosecuted. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, learned of the transfer during a recent appearance in New Britain Superior Court – where she faces charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for South Hadley man accused of murdering father

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man, charged with the murder of his father, faced a judge Monday morning. Police were called to 37 Lawn Street in South Hadley around 4 p.m. on September 9. A home health care agency had called them after finding a dead body inside the home. That’s when police found 70-year-old David Weise’s body and evidence that someone had attempted to burn down the home.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

