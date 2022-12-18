A shooting at a Hadley Walmart bathroom in 2021 has landed the confessed gunman and his two victims in prison, authorities announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas, 27, of Chicopee, has been held without bail since the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting that seriously wounded two teenagers, Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A judge sentenced him to four years in state prison after Alvarez-Vargas pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm; and unlawful possession of ammunition, the prosecutor said.

HADLEY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO