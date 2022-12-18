Read full article on original website
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Chicopee man arrested for deadly pedestrian accident on Chicopee St.
A Chicopee man was arrested and arraigned in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident on Chicopee Street in November.
Suspected Crack Dealer Shot At Chicopee Cops During Raid: Police
Police said a suspected crack dealer shot at them as they tried to break down his front door during a raid this week. Austin Colson faces 14 weapon and drug charges stemming from the Tuesday, Dec. 20, raid at his Belcher Street apartment, Chicopee police said. Police officials said Chicopee...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Guns found inside bag dumped in woods after crash on Main Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke police are investigating after six firearms were found during a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Holyoke.
Man found shot, killed in stolen car: Hartford police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his 20s is dead after he was found shot early Wednesday morning in Hartford, police said. Police were called to Canton Street at Donald Street around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the man hanging out of the passenger side of a car with a driver nowhere in sight.
westernmassnews.com
6 guns confiscated in Holyoke thanks to Hadley K9
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday morning, six guns were confiscated by the Holyoke Police thanks to the help from a Hadley officer and his police K9, Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was training Wednesday morning when Holyoke Police asked for his help with a search after a car crash on Main Street. Hadley...
Manchester Man, 23, Found Shot To Death Hanging Halfway Out Of Car, Police Say
A 23-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death hanging half out of a vehicle. The incident took place in Hartford around 1:50 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the area of Canton Street at Donald Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area...
Holyoke Police remember fallen Officer John DiNapoli
A somber anniversary for Holyoke Police, Officer John DiNapoli was killed in the line of duty 23 years ago from Thursday.
25-year-old woman killed in West Springfield crash Tuesday evening, police say
A woman and her dog were killed after a car collided with the two on a West Springfield street on Tuesday evening, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. At around 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on...
Gunman, Victims All Sentenced In Hadley Walmart Shooting: DA
A shooting at a Hadley Walmart bathroom in 2021 has landed the confessed gunman and his two victims in prison, authorities announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas, 27, of Chicopee, has been held without bail since the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting that seriously wounded two teenagers, Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A judge sentenced him to four years in state prison after Alvarez-Vargas pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm; and unlawful possession of ammunition, the prosecutor said.
Chicopee Police locate missing man
The Chicopee Police Department have located a man reported missing.
westernmassnews.com
Final defendant in Hadley Walmart shooting pleads guilty
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The final defendant involved in a shooting that took place at the Hadley Walmart on August 22, 2021, has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty earlier this month. 20-year-old Juan Hernandez of New York pleaded guilty on December 12th to illegal possession...
33-Year-Old Driver Dies After Head-On Crash With CT State Police Vehicle
A 33-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a head-on crash with a Connecticut State Police vehicle on Route 6 in Connecticut.The crash happened in the Windham County town of Chaplin at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Connecticut State Police reported.Lindsey Bidwell, of Windham,…
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
Bristol Press
Case involving victim who was stabbed in eye in Bristol sent to higher court
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman who faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s eye has had her matter transferred to where the most serious cases are prosecuted. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, learned of the transfer during a recent appearance in New Britain Superior Court – where she faces charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
Springfield Driver Charged With Killing 'Courageous' Chicopee Man: DA's Office
A Springfield man was formally charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal accident that happened in Chicopee earlier this year, authorities said. Nazier Grandison, age 22, was charged with manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide stemming from the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports.
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for South Hadley man accused of murdering father
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man, charged with the murder of his father, faced a judge Monday morning. Police were called to 37 Lawn Street in South Hadley around 4 p.m. on September 9. A home health care agency had called them after finding a dead body inside the home. That’s when police found 70-year-old David Weise’s body and evidence that someone had attempted to burn down the home.
