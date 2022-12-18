Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Columbia Urban League feeds hundreds in annual Christmas Giving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Urban League is continuing a holiday tradition of helping the Midlands. Hearty helpings of collard greens, string beans, whole chickens, tuna, grits, tomato soup, and fresh fruit are part of the many items distributed to fight hunger during the season. Organizers said CULSC has...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jewish Community Center inaugural community menorah lighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s day four of Hanukkah, and tonight a local Jewish Community Center in Columbia. The Kahn Jewish Community Center is located in Northeast Columbia and has always hosted nightly menorah lightings outside of the facility, but this year the entire community is hosting a Hannukah event together.
WIS-TV
Red Kettle Campaign raises over $200,000 in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands said its Christmas Red Kettle Campaign has raised over $200,000 in 2023. The organization said it hopes to reach its challenge goal of $300,000 through Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. As of Tuesday, Dec. 20 the campaign has raised $222,256.35.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Capital City Fireworks Celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the new year with a spectacular fireworks display. Capital City Fireworks display will take place on New Year’s Eve with the best seats near the South Carolina State House. If you plan to view the spectacle in...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Midlands author releases Christmas love story novel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Falling In Love for Christmas,” is an urban fiction novel, with the main character, Wynter White, and her family living in Columbia, SC. Like many, the holidays are a little harder for Wynter, as she experienced an unexpected, life-changing loss on Christmas Eve many years ago.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Capital City Cloggers Twelve Days of Christmas performance and more
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Capital City Cloggers is a local dance company here in the Midlands and offers classes for 2 years of age to seniors. They host adult classes on Wednesdays but if you’re looking to enroll your child in the program you can visit their website and reach out to the Co-Director, Morgan Murphy.
WIS-TV
Columbia announces ‘Capital City Fireworks’ show for New Year’s Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday Columbia announced plans for the annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’ display to ring in 2023. On Saturday, Dec. 31 multiple roads will close near the State House ahead of the fireworks display. Visitors are being encouraged to use free on-street meter parking or complimentary...
WIS-TV
City of Orangeburg opens warming center ahead of dangerous cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the City of Orangeburg announced a warming center is being opened through the holiday weekend. Temperatures for Christmas weekend are forecast to drop into dangerously cold levels. It is on track to be the coldest Christmas since 1983 and a wind chill advisory was put into effect for Friday and part of Saturday.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Terence Young and Friends present Christmas Eve Jazz
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas will be happening over the weekend and if you and your loved ones are looking for something to do the day before, you can enjoy a live musical performance by Terence Young and Friends. It may not be a bad idea to bring some of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Stuffed potatoes with local food truck business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local food truck business “Just Jonesin” offers loaded potatoes as you’ve never seen before. From alfredo to stuffed sweet potato there is something sure to satisfy anyone’s taste buds. You can find “Just Jonesin” at Sam’s Club in Sandhills and at local...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Aunty Courtney’s Shrimp & Grits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Courtney Garris, owner of Aunty Courtney’s, a catering company based in Columbia joined Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can make a quick and easy shrimp and grits breakfast. To season the shrimp, Courtney used her homemade seasoning mixture, seafood sauce, Quaker Oats traditional...
WIS-TV
Crews respond to house fire on Woodrow Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Woodrow St. had COLA Fire crews at the scene Thursday afternoon. The department said its third shift crews responded to the 1200 block of Woodrow St at around noon. On arrival they found smoke and fire coming from the home. No one was...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Christmas workouts with James Patrick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is just days away, but so are the big feasts!. Fitness Guru James Patrick shares some important and fun tips with Billie Jean Shaw for group workouts with your family. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report...
WIS-TV
SC Highway Patrol gives back to families impacted by highway collisions
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol decided to give back to seven families who have been impacted by highway collisions. The gesture was a part of the SC Highway Patrol’s 2022 Christmas Initiative. “These families have been through so much. Each of them have lost a...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 22, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Shed containing fuels and chemicals burns in Irmo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple departments responded to a burning shed in Irmo Wednesday. Irmo Fire and units from Lexington County Fire and Columbia-Richland Fire were in the 200 block of East Selwood in Irmo. Investigators said the shed contained fuel, chemicals, and paints, which made it difficult to suppress.
WIS-TV
How to safely heat your home during the winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you worried about keeping your home and yourself warm during the wintertime?. Well, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins joined WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw and Greg Adaline to share safety tips. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to...
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to put up fencing around CPD after 2020 riot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia is taking steps to beef up security around its law enforcement infrastructure. The city is accepting bids for contractors to put up fencing at the Columbia Police Department headquarters, municipal court, and the city’s emergency operations center. The bidding opened in October and is...
WIS-TV
Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night in Lexington. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
