adds Holiday Lights to Local Park
Winter lights help light up Downtown Chambersburg’s Chambers Fort Park for the first time this holiday season. Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. and the Borough of Chambersburg with sponsorship from Mobile Works and Martin’s Potato Rolls were able to add bring lights to a local park for the first time.
Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters
Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters! They meet every 2nd and 4th Monday from 6:00-7:00pm at The Local Gathering Coffee House Church. The address is 611 Shippensburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. They meet in a positive, friendly environment that encourages self-development and confidence building through the Toastmasters proven three-part system: prepared speeches,...
Old Jail to be National TV With Nick Groff
The Old Jail is finally being recognized on national TV. In February, Nick Groff, an American paranormal investigator, musician, and television personality, notified Franklin County Historical Society about visiting our Old Jail to do a television segment on paranormal activity. We agreed to allow Groff and his crew to come explore and film Chambersburg’s Old Jail for a segment on his show.
