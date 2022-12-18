The Old Jail is finally being recognized on national TV. In February, Nick Groff, an American paranormal investigator, musician, and television personality, notified Franklin County Historical Society about visiting our Old Jail to do a television segment on paranormal activity. We agreed to allow Groff and his crew to come explore and film Chambersburg’s Old Jail for a segment on his show.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO