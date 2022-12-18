Read full article on original website
Why everyone’s talking about ‘nepo babies’
One of the surest roads to success in showbiz is to be the child of an already famous and successful person. These progeny are called nepo babies (nepo = nepotism), and they have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties. Who was your favorite character on “Stranger Things”? Robin, was it? Nepo baby. Your favorite feline anti-hero in “The Batman”? Yeah, she’s a nepo baby. If you preferred the Riddler in that film, some news — his real-life partner is a nepo baby, too.
