‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Schumer reflects on how Senate Democrats went from infighting to big policy wins and a larger majority
WASHINGTON — At the beginning of the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was staring into a political abyss: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had just knifed President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, and Schumer's push to change the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation was similarly killed by Manchin and another centrist Democrat.
Vox
A Pennsylvania county delayed certifying the midterms. That has scary implications for 2024.
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. More than...
GOP Freakout Over Trump Tax Returns
Republicans called the release of Trump’s tax returns “a dangerous new weapon.”
Nixon's Watergate lawyer says Trump's 2024 bid is 'a defense of sorts' against Jan 6 indictment but it won't matter because the committee has an 'overwhelming case'
John Dean told CNN he expects charges to be brought against former President Trump because of the "overwhelming case" made by the Jan. 6 committee.
Opinion: Indicting Trump would be incredibly controversial, but it may be the only remedy
The January 6 committee's recommendation that former President Donald Trump face criminal charges raises the question of what the Justice Department will do and what the consequences of that decision may be, writes Jill Filipovic.
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Matt Gaetz warning him not to ‘blow things up’ in Maga fight over Speaker
Two members of the GOP House caucus are openly feuding over their respective choices for Speaker of the House.Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be Speaker, opened fire on her frequent ally Matt Gaetz on Wednesday, torching him in an op-ed for The Daily Caller for his hopes that a consensus candidate would emerge to challenge the GOP leader.Mr Gaetz and a number of other conservatives are pushing for a Speaker who is further to the right than Mr McCarthy.But no one has emerged to challenge Mr McCarthy, and his allies like Ms Greene...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony
The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
The House select committee investigating the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, released an executive summary Monday that highlighted observations. including that Ivanka Trump was not "forthcoming.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court to hear case implicating constitutionality of 'red flag' law
The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal that questions whether the House of Representatives violated the state constitution in enacting a landmark gun safety law, even though the lawsuit omits several key factual details about what actually unfolded on the floor of the legislature. On Monday, the...
Big Tech And Its Congressional Allies Kill Most — But Not All — Antitrust Legislation
Anti-monopolists are blaming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the demise of two bills aimed at limiting corporate power.
Donald Trump May Have Had 'Tens of Millions of Dollars' in Tax Write Offs
Trump may have received "tens of millions of dollars" in tax write offs according to Representative Lloyd Doggett.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Trump Paid $1.1 Million in Charges During Administration, yet $0 in 2020, Report Shows
The previous president revealed an explosion of pay in the wake of entering the Oval Office, yet toward the finish of his term, his duty filings had returned to enormous misfortunes, as per information delivered by a House board.
Arizona judge rules two of Kari Lake’s election challenge claims can go to trial
An Arizona judge ruled that two out of 10 claims, brought by former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, challenging Democrat Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ election victory can go to trial. Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight out of 10 counts in Lake’s election lawsuit – ruling they did not fall under the proper criteria to bring election challenges under Arizona law. The two counts that Judge Thompson ruled can go to trial involve printers malfunctioning on Election Day and ballot chain of custody. Lake claimed printers that malfunctioned were not certified and had “vulnerabilities” that made them “susceptible to hacking.” She also...
Republican senators propose overhaul of Federal Reserve amid concerns about politics
NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Seven Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday announced a new bill aimed at reshaping the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks, amid concerns that those institutions have become too political.
MAGA Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert turn on each other in ‘high school drama’
MAGA Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have turned on each other, with the Colorado congresswoman mocking the far-right conspiracy theorist’s belief in “Jewish space lasers”.The one-time close allies – who infamously joined forces to heckle President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech just as he spoke about the need to provide healthcare to sick and dying veterans – came to blows on Monday over the future of the House speaker role.At Turning Point USA’s winter student conference, Ms Boebert was asked if she shares the Georgia congresswoman’s view that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should become...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Democrat, GOP State Attorneys General Ask Supreme Court To Rule on CFPB Constitutionality
Both groups support petition to hear case, but differ on how court should rule. Pressure is growing on the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the funding method for the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is constitutional. This all began in October, when the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of...
U.S. Senate Republicans signal they will not block $1.66 trillion spending bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday expressed outrage at a $1.66 trillion government funding bill, but signaled that they did not intend to significantly delay the measure, which could lead to a weekend partial government shutdown.
