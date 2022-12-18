ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sheriff’s office arrests man after ‘suspicious death’ occurs in Sacramento County house fire

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was found dead inside a Sacramento home Sunday following a fire at the home.

In its investigation Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a roommate of the victim early Sunday related to what they are calling a “suspicious death.”

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 that a 61-year-old man is accused of suspected voluntary manslaughter.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a structure fire on Roseburg Court.

Responding firefighter said they saw “heavy fire coming from the front of the home.”

Arrest made in Stockton homicide

Metro Fire said two people inside the home were able to get out, while firefighters rescued one person inside the home.

After determining the home to be safe, fire personnel found a man dead inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Metro Fire said that two of the people inside the home were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Youron Knighton was one of the residents sent to a hospital.

Upon returning home Knighton told Fox40, “I was trying to get out when I saw the smoke come up in my room. It was a nightmare, it was so black,” Knighton said.

Deputies arrested 61-year-old Tyrone Gregory on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.

Investigators believe Gregory didn’t start the fire but was responsible for the victim’s death.

According to Sgt. Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, officials believe the incident started from a dispute between two of the roommates.

“The victim was involved in an altercation with one of them, which ultimately what we think, led to his demise,” Gandhi explained. “Obviously he had some culpability, based on our detective’s investigation.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

