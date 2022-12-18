(StatePoint) “True Loves” will spend more this holiday season if they buy all of the gifts from the classic carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas.”. PNC’s 39th annual Christmas Price Index, a light-hearted take on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, measures the average change in prices consumers should expect to pay for the gifts outlined in the well-known holiday song. This year, the price of those gifts is up 10.5%, the third highest year-over-year increase in the index’s history.

15 DAYS AGO