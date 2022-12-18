Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game
The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
Fields Pro Bowl snub talk sign of how things have changed
Three months ago, the thought of Bears quarterback Justin Fields being one of the biggest 2023 Pro Bowl snubs might have seemed outlandish. A fairytale dreamt up by a fan base that has only had two Pro Bowl quarterbacks since 1967. Fields was dreadful in the Bears' Week 3 win...
Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson
Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have gotten snubbed in this year's Pro Bowl, but he was easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. His ability on the field even caught the attention of new Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. "A tremendous athlete," Swanson said on...
How Bears plan to patch up OL if Whitehair, Jenkins can't play
Different offensive line combinations are nothing new for head coach Matt Eberlfus, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and the Bears. Through 14 weeks, the Bears have used eight different combinations up front. That number likely will go up Saturday when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Both...
Players That Bear Watching: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson
Currently, the Chicago Bears have the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a lot of defining decisions to make for its organization. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of what they do with the second pick, it’s likely the Bears will take a defensive front line player in the first round.
Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall, officially day-to-day
The Bears shared more good news regarding Teven Jenkins’ neck injury. Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday that Jenkins was healthy enough to not only return to Halas Hall, but is healthy enough to be considered day-to-day moving forward. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving around, looking good,” Eberflus said....
Should Josh Blackwell be lone Bears Pro Bowl player?
Does the Pro Bowl need to better recognize some of the best special team players in the NFL? If that were the case, there’s a chance the Bears may have gotten a player to Las Vegas instead of being snubbed. Josh Blackwell, an undrafted free agent rookie, has earned...
NFL Week 16 picks ATS: Bengals beat Patriots, Jaguars defeat Jets
The NFL playoff races in both conferences are intensifying entering a pivotal Week 16. There are 10 teams (six in the AFC and three in the NFC) that trail a playoff spot by two games or fewer. This week's schedule is loaded with matchups between teams in a playoff spot...
How Fields blocked out criticism to become Bears future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields didn't mince words after an atrocious performance in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said after going 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions vs. Houston. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
Which quarterbacks make the top NFL free agents in 2023?
Is your favorite NFL team looking for a quarterback?. Well, there’s good news and bad news. What’s the good news? There are 37 quarterbacks entering free agency in 2023. The options are plentiful. The bad news? Only three of them have a history of improving the outlook of a franchise.
Who is the best NFL running back in history?
Before the NFL became a passing league, football was ruled by premier running backs. Jim Brown shined in the early years of the NFL before handing the torch off to stars like Gale Sayers and the late Franco Harris. Walter Payton and Barry Sanders took over soon after and set a path for the top-tier runners of the 21st century.
Miller's glowing praise of Fields shows where Bears' QB is headed
Von Miller has made a career out of making life hard for the NFL's best quarterbacks on Sunday. The veteran edge rusher played alongside Peyton Manning, has bested Tom Brady in multiple playoff games, and dismantled NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers en route to Super Bowl 50 MVP honors.
Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, ending his season
Jack Sanborn’s impressive rookie season is done. The Bears placed Sanborn on IR on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, and with only three games left in the season there’s not enough time for him to return to the field. Sanborn’s emergence in the middle of the Bears...
When do the NFL playoffs start and what is the format?
The best time of the NFL season is almost upon us – the playoffs. As the final few weeks of the 2022 regular season comes to a riveting finish, only 14 of the 32 teams will continue their runs for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII. So far,...
NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson projects for Bears at No. 2
Bowl season is upon us and with it presents another opportunity for potential prospects to improve their draftability. Ironically, there will be players who withdraw from post-season bowl competition while hoping to improve their draft positioning. Avoiding injury and focusing on training for the NFL combine are among the top reasons why more prominent collegians decide to not play in post season games year after year.
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot
A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some football activities. But they weren't simply playing a game of catch that one would normally see at an NFL tailgate.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0