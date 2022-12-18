ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game

The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
NBC Sports Chicago

Players That Bear Watching: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson

Currently, the Chicago Bears have the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a lot of defining decisions to make for its organization. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of what they do with the second pick, it’s likely the Bears will take a defensive front line player in the first round.
NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall, officially day-to-day

The Bears shared more good news regarding Teven Jenkins’ neck injury. Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday that Jenkins was healthy enough to not only return to Halas Hall, but is healthy enough to be considered day-to-day moving forward. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving around, looking good,” Eberflus said....
NBC Sports Chicago

How Fields blocked out criticism to become Bears future

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields didn't mince words after an atrocious performance in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said after going 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions vs. Houston. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is the best NFL running back in history?

Before the NFL became a passing league, football was ruled by premier running backs. Jim Brown shined in the early years of the NFL before handing the torch off to stars like Gale Sayers and the late Franco Harris. Walter Payton and Barry Sanders took over soon after and set a path for the top-tier runners of the 21st century.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson projects for Bears at No. 2

Bowl season is upon us and with it presents another opportunity for potential prospects to improve their draftability. Ironically, there will be players who withdraw from post-season bowl competition while hoping to improve their draft positioning. Avoiding injury and focusing on training for the NFL combine are among the top reasons why more prominent collegians decide to not play in post season games year after year.
