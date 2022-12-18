ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

USPS sending out free COVID-19 tests

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Postal Service is sending at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for free to Americans who need them.

According to USPS, orders of four tests per household will ship beginning Monday, Dec. 19.

The link to order tests can be found here .

