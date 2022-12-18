USPS sending out free COVID-19 tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Postal Service is sending at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for free to Americans who need them.
According to USPS, orders of four tests per household will ship beginning Monday, Dec. 19.
