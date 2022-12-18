ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

David Dupre
4d ago

I hope y’all don’t take your kids to plays and concerts or even the circus 🤡 because your kids might get confused because of the makeup, costumes and of course performances.

LMFRN
4d ago

Just not an appropriate venue for kids. There have been clips shown of other drag shows with kids present and there is cursing and some flashing happening. 18 and up is a good age.

David Dupre
4d ago

Why did they have their faces covered?If they are so proud why are they hiding behind masks.It’s because they are ashamed of themselves.

Action News Jax

Shootings in Jacksonville surpass last years total

JACKSONVILE, Fla — Shootings in Jacksonville have surpassed last years total. Action News Jax records show there’s been 370 so far this year, compared to 367 last year. With every shooting comes a family who is forced to deal with the consequences, many of which are still working to find closure everyday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Publix sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville is home to one of the four Fantasy 5 winners from Tuesday. According to a news release, the Jacksonville winner purchased the winning ticket at Publix #0393 at 11250 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 4. The winning numbers were 6-14-16-20-22.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thought

Palatka, FloridaPhoto byMathew105601 Wikimedia Commons. I don't know if it's simply my luck or it's all of the Lyfts as a whole in Florida, but I keep getting the most interesting drivers. Not bad, thank goodness, but interesting. And the conversation always seems to turn to the weird and haunted around Florida (namely because of me, granted). The drivers always seem to be able to tell that I'm not only a transplant, but that I'm hungry for any stories to collect. Maybe it's something in my eyes, but let me tell you, they always show out for me. And this time was no exception."He's like Big Foot, right? Another version of the Florida Skunk Ape."
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

A freeze frame of a very special surprise for Veronica, a cancer survivor helping others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a toy drive with a twist. This toy drive gives toys to moms and dads fighting cancer. Veronica Glover is behind the idea 1000%. She's a breast cancer survivor, and she knows a mom or dad going through treatment might not feel like going shopping for toys. But, she says, "Even if a parent is sick, they want their child to have joy."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Comments / 0

Community Policy