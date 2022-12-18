Palatka, FloridaPhoto byMathew105601 Wikimedia Commons. I don't know if it's simply my luck or it's all of the Lyfts as a whole in Florida, but I keep getting the most interesting drivers. Not bad, thank goodness, but interesting. And the conversation always seems to turn to the weird and haunted around Florida (namely because of me, granted). The drivers always seem to be able to tell that I'm not only a transplant, but that I'm hungry for any stories to collect. Maybe it's something in my eyes, but let me tell you, they always show out for me. And this time was no exception."He's like Big Foot, right? Another version of the Florida Skunk Ape."

PALATKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO