Read full article on original website
David Dupre
4d ago
I hope y’all don’t take your kids to plays and concerts or even the circus 🤡 because your kids might get confused because of the makeup, costumes and of course performances.
Reply(1)
14
LMFRN
4d ago
Just not an appropriate venue for kids. There have been clips shown of other drag shows with kids present and there is cursing and some flashing happening. 18 and up is a good age.
Reply(6)
15
David Dupre
4d ago
Why did they have their faces covered?If they are so proud why are they hiding behind masks.It’s because they are ashamed of themselves.
Reply(3)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new locationDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023Debra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather sheltersLauren FoxClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News is tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is right around the corner which means it's almost time for Santa Claus to take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going...
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
Black bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo for ‘engaging’ with zookeeper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens black bear was shot and killed after officials say it attacked a staff member. Jonny, the 5-year-old North American black bear, escaped from its exhibit behind the scenes, made contact and engaged with the keeper, according to a spokesperson. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
'Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' opens in Jacksonville on Jan. 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report from our sister station) Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date. The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to...
Attorney for family of 13-year-old killed in drive-by looks into football organization
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Prince Holland, the teen killed in a drive-by shooting near the Legends Center in Northwest Jacksonville, hired an attorney to get answers about their son’s death. Marwan Porter, with Porter Law Firm, is looking into the football organization Holland was trying out...
Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
Major GOP donor who had badge access to JSO received police escort to Florida-Georgia game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on Kent Stermon. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a list of people and groups who received a police escort to the 2021 Florida-Georgia game. Kent Stermon, a major Jacksonville GOP donor, was among those who were assigned an escort.
fox13news.com
Florida zoo workers shoot, kill bear that escaped and attacked zookeeper
A Jacksonville Zoo employee is recovering in the hospital after a bear escaped its exhibit and attacked the worker. The zoo's lethal team shot and killed the bear in order to stop the attack and save the worker's life.
Cold weather shelter opens Friday in Jacksonville Beach using grant
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — More help for the homeless at beaches along the First Coast is being put into action this weekend. A cold weather shelter opens at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, and it's using new funding from the Atlantic Beach City Commission. The parish hall...
Jewish Community Alliance hosts Hanukkah Extravaganza
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sights and sounds of Hanukkah filled Jacksonville's Southside Monday. The Jewish Community Alliance lit the second candle on a massive menorah. CEO Adam Chaskin says they host the Hanukkah Extravaganza on one of the first nights every year to get people in the spirit. "Hanukkah...
Firehouse Subs to Open Another Corporate-Owned Location in Jacksonville
Sandwich Chain Founded by Firefighters Add Loretto Restaurant
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
“40% of our calls involve children”: Jacksonville poison center warns of hazards ahead of holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Poison Information Center is receiving an influx of calls as we head into the holidays. Experts want to warn parents to watch out for dangerous toys and hazardous holiday décor. ”I mean, you have to be smart,” Rebecca Brown said. “I don’t have...
Shootings in Jacksonville surpass last years total
JACKSONVILE, Fla — Shootings in Jacksonville have surpassed last years total. Action News Jax records show there’s been 370 so far this year, compared to 367 last year. With every shooting comes a family who is forced to deal with the consequences, many of which are still working to find closure everyday.
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
Jacksonville Publix sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville is home to one of the four Fantasy 5 winners from Tuesday. According to a news release, the Jacksonville winner purchased the winning ticket at Publix #0393 at 11250 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 4. The winning numbers were 6-14-16-20-22.
First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
Bubbakoo’s Burritos Setting Up Latest Location in Jacksonville
Skate-Surf Brand Bringing Mexican-Fusion to Baymeadows
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thought
Palatka, FloridaPhoto byMathew105601 Wikimedia Commons. I don't know if it's simply my luck or it's all of the Lyfts as a whole in Florida, but I keep getting the most interesting drivers. Not bad, thank goodness, but interesting. And the conversation always seems to turn to the weird and haunted around Florida (namely because of me, granted). The drivers always seem to be able to tell that I'm not only a transplant, but that I'm hungry for any stories to collect. Maybe it's something in my eyes, but let me tell you, they always show out for me. And this time was no exception."He's like Big Foot, right? Another version of the Florida Skunk Ape."
First Coast News
A freeze frame of a very special surprise for Veronica, a cancer survivor helping others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a toy drive with a twist. This toy drive gives toys to moms and dads fighting cancer. Veronica Glover is behind the idea 1000%. She's a breast cancer survivor, and she knows a mom or dad going through treatment might not feel like going shopping for toys. But, she says, "Even if a parent is sick, they want their child to have joy."
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 61