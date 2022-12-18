Read full article on original website
Related
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16
The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...
Idaho murders – update: Moscow police track ‘patterns’ as college stabbings still unsolved after five weeks
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students are beginning to “identify patterns” in the case which they hope will help track down the mass killer.On 13 November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in a student rental home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.The investigation is now nearing the end of its fifth week and no arrests have been made, no suspects have been named and the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. Investigators are still focusing on the search for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that...
Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death
Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
Condo resident, 73, ‘murders five board members in bitter feud’ before being shot dead by cops
A RESIDENT from a condo building has allegedly shot and killed three men and two women belonging to the apartment board after a five-year feud with management. Francesco Villi, 73, is the primary suspect in the murder of five individuals in three separate apartment units. The crime was committed with...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders
In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Idaho murders: Forensic analysts say 'incel' suspect angle premature but should not be ignored
While a suspect has not been identified or arrested in the murder of four University of Idaho students, forensic analysts are saying law enforcement should not rule out that the suspect may be an involuntary celibate, but that it is premature to confirm the theory.
New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases
Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in...
Zara Aleena: Footage shows killer stalking other women just before murdering law student
The sexual predator who murdered law graduate Zara Aleena targeted several other women on the night of the attack. Jordan McSweeney, 29, pleaded guilty last month to Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault in Ilford, East London in the early hours of 26 June this year. During his sentencing on Wednesday, the court heard that McSweeney had been ejected from a pub for making “pestering” advances to a female member of bar staff on the evening of 25 June. Prosecuting lawyer Oliver Glasgow KC told the court that McSweeney then “roamed the streets looking for a woman to attack...
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead
A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman, who was known to the children, was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.A man was also arrested near to the scene but was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan Wadud, 40,...
Almost 50 people sentenced to death over lynching of Algerian man wrongly accused of starting wildfires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death for the lynching of a man who they wrongly believed had started wildfires in their Algerian village.Djamel Ben Ismail travelled to the northern Kabylie region, about 200 miles from his home in August 2021, after blazes broke out there.The 38-year-old tweeted that he was going to “give a hand to our friends” fighting the flames.But local people from Larbaa Nath Irathen village dragged him into the main square and attacked him. They accused him of starting the fires, apparently because he wasn’t from the area.His murder shocked the country, especially after graphic images were...
‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser
A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
Father says he regrets calling police to restrain son who died, inquest hears
Ron Saunders admits he wishes he had not called Thames Valley police for help with acute behavioural disorder of his son Neal, 39
Comments / 1