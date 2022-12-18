Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Several animals killed in barn fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Several animals are dead after a barn fire in North Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called at 12:49 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Kenneth Street. Watkins says sheep and rabbits. The fire was possibly started by a heat lamp.
1470 WMBD
Man injured after North Valley shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
25newsnow.com
Person shot near Morton Square Park in Peoria Wed. night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while walking near Morton Square Park. Officers immediately conducted a search of the area where the shooting occurred with negative results. The...
1470 WMBD
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
Central Illinois Proud
Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating non-criminal shooting death
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not believed to be a homicide at the moment. That’s what Peoria Police are saying following a juvenile who was found just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lexington Hills Apartments. They say he had an apparent gunshot wound, and wasn’t...
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County residents warned to stay safe ahead of storm
McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — Public service workers in Mclean County are warning people to be safe as they themselves prepare for Thursday’s snow storm. Eric Bird of the McLean County Highway Department says crews are ready to go out in the early morning to plow the roads.
25newsnow.com
State police investigate 2-vehicle crash on I-55 near Bloomington
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle with lane blockage. The crash happened at around 11:13 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 160 near Bloomington. This story will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
1470 WMBD
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
1470 WMBD
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County facilities closing for weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Courthouse, city/county health department, election commission and highway department offices are closing to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday due to deteriorating weather conditions, according to the county. The main lobby of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office will close at 1 p.m....
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Central Illinois Proud
4 p.m. Weather Update: Snow letting up but roads getting worse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The snow will be tampering down as the evening hours approach, according to a City of Peoria press release. However, as the temperatures decrease and the wind speed increases, caution on the roads is still being encouraged. 30-50 mph winds with temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit will make travel hazardous.
1470 WMBD
Water main break forces Peoria health office closure
PEORIA, Ill. — A water main break has forced the Peoria City/County Health Department to close for at least Wednesday. The closure reportedly impacts programs and services at the facility at 2116 North Sheridan Road. Affected programs include WIC, dental and clinic services, vital records — as well as...
Comments / 0