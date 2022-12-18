Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’
Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Speaks Out On Her Private Life
Matt Riddle is an exceptional WWE superstar. He was in the team RK-Bro where he tagged with the currently injured Randy Orton. It looks like things have gone downhill for ‘The Original Bro’ after Orton moved away. Matt Riddle saw a cheating scandal break recently, and things have...
MMAmania.com
Magomed Ankalaev ‘had the worst training camp of my life’ ahead of ‘not too noteworthy’ Jan Blachowicz draw
Magomed Ankalaev was a sliver away from becoming Russia’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion. UFC 282 ended about as controversially as it possibly could have with two head-scratching decisions. Following a unanimous judges’ call in favor of Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon in the evening’s co-main event, Ankalaev battled Jan Blachowicz for vacant UFC 205-pound gold.
Golf Digest
Chiefs superfan “ChiefsAholic” arrested for robbing banks to fund Chiefs tickets in deadline entry for story of the year
There’s just over a week remaining in 2022. We’re down to the wire. In all categories across the internet—music, movies, knitting, sports—the best-of-year nominees have been filed, the votes tabulated. Various “Wrapped” recaps have arrived and been hung from the chimney Instagram with care. But it’s never over till it’s really truly over, and on Monday evening a new contender for Most Unhinged Sports Story of the Year kicked down the door like Ol’ Saint Nick on a bender. It goes something like this:
MMAmania.com
Oddsmakers reveal Amanda Nunes and Alexander Volkanovski as biggest favorites to come out of 2023 as UFC champions
It’s easier to get to the top than it is to stay on top. 2022 is coming to a close and the mixed martial arts (MMA) calendar provided fans with some truly unforgettable moments during the most important fights. New Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions are crowned every year, but 2022 was the year of the comeback.
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
MMAmania.com
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
MMAmania.com
Pub slug victim who didn’t sue Conor McGregor (and should have) slams ‘Notorious’ for ‘stupid’ take on mental health
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor came under fire earlier this week for his incendiary comments toward radio host and beloved Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, mocking the 47 year-old Cork native for his mental health issues. Those remarks came after Gallagher first offered to let Britain hang onto McGregor when UFC...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp
Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
MMAmania.com
Chael Sonnen headed to trial after rejecting plea deal in alleged assault case
Chael Sonnen is headed to trial. The former UFC title challenger, who battled for gold in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, rejected a plea deal from “Sin City” prosecutors on alleged assault charges stemming from a hotel altercation back in late 2021. “Sometimes, the parties get...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter donates brain to science
Bad news for zombies hoping to feast on “Fireball” during the next apocalypse. That brain is spoken for. UFC veteran Julie Kedzie will be turning over her grey stuff (no, not that grey stuff) to researchers working on solving the CTE riddle. But don’t break out the bone saw just yet, her brain is not up for grabs until she passes away, preferably from old age.
MMAmania.com
Jared Cannonier would ‘absolutely’ fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia
After weeks of Paulo Costa telling everyone repeatedly that he hadn’t signed a contract to fight Robert Whittaker in Australia, the UFC announced that Costa vs. Whittaker was off the card. The news wasn’t a shock to anyone keeping track of Costa’s contractual situation with the UFC, but it did seem to catch Whittaker by surprise.
MMAmania.com
Kai Kara-France to miss Australia return, injured out of UFC 284 bout with Alex Perez
It might be time to protect Alexander Volkanovski at all costs. UFC 284 in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11, 2023, took another hit this week as today (Thurs., Dec. 22, 2022) top UFC Flyweight contender, Kai Kara-France, revealed that he’s suffered an injury, removing him from his match up against Alex Perez. A replacement for Kara-France has yet to be determined.
