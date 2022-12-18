ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
MMAmania.com

Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’

Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
ringsidenews.com

Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Speaks Out On Her Private Life

Matt Riddle is an exceptional WWE superstar. He was in the team RK-Bro where he tagged with the currently injured Randy Orton. It looks like things have gone downhill for ‘The Original Bro’ after Orton moved away. Matt Riddle saw a cheating scandal break recently, and things have...
MMAmania.com

Magomed Ankalaev ‘had the worst training camp of my life’ ahead of ‘not too noteworthy’ Jan Blachowicz draw

Magomed Ankalaev was a sliver away from becoming Russia’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion. UFC 282 ended about as controversially as it possibly could have with two head-scratching decisions. Following a unanimous judges’ call in favor of Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon in the evening’s co-main event, Ankalaev battled Jan Blachowicz for vacant UFC 205-pound gold.
Golf Digest

Chiefs superfan “ChiefsAholic” arrested for robbing banks to fund Chiefs tickets in deadline entry for story of the year

There’s just over a week remaining in 2022. We’re down to the wire. In all categories across the internet—music, movies, knitting, sports—the best-of-year nominees have been filed, the votes tabulated. Various “Wrapped” recaps have arrived and been hung from the chimney Instagram with care. But it’s never over till it’s really truly over, and on Monday evening a new contender for Most Unhinged Sports Story of the Year kicked down the door like Ol’ Saint Nick on a bender. It goes something like this:
BIXBY, OK
MMAmania.com

Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’

Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
MMAmania.com

MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout

Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
worldboxingnews.net

Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp

Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
MMAmania.com

Former UFC fighter donates brain to science

Bad news for zombies hoping to feast on “Fireball” during the next apocalypse. That brain is spoken for. UFC veteran Julie Kedzie will be turning over her grey stuff (no, not that grey stuff) to researchers working on solving the CTE riddle. But don’t break out the bone saw just yet, her brain is not up for grabs until she passes away, preferably from old age.
MMAmania.com

Jared Cannonier would ‘absolutely’ fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia

After weeks of Paulo Costa telling everyone repeatedly that he hadn’t signed a contract to fight Robert Whittaker in Australia, the UFC announced that Costa vs. Whittaker was off the card. The news wasn’t a shock to anyone keeping track of Costa’s contractual situation with the UFC, but it did seem to catch Whittaker by surprise.
MMAmania.com

Kai Kara-France to miss Australia return, injured out of UFC 284 bout with Alex Perez

It might be time to protect Alexander Volkanovski at all costs. UFC 284 in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11, 2023, took another hit this week as today (Thurs., Dec. 22, 2022) top UFC Flyweight contender, Kai Kara-France, revealed that he’s suffered an injury, removing him from his match up against Alex Perez. A replacement for Kara-France has yet to be determined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy