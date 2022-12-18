ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Quinnen Williams ruled out for Jets vs. Lions with injury

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Jets will be missing two key defensive starters for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who leads the team with 11 sacks, was declared out for the game on Sunday morning. Williams injured his calf in last week’s loss to the Bills, but Jets coach Robert Saleh held out hope that Williams could play against Detroit. He labeled it as a “50/50” chance all week. The Jets will miss Williams, who is having a season that could earn him his first Pro Bowl this week.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner was also declared out for the game. Joyner is the only player who has played every defensive snap for the Jets this season. He leads the team with three interceptions. Joyner was not on the injury report until Saturday when he was listed with a hip injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZ4qU_0jmquwmU00
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams suffered an injury against the Bills on Dec. 11, 2022.
Getty Images

The Lions have the No. 4 offense in the NFL and could challenge the Jets defense, which will now be missing two starters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Patriots great Julian Edelman is sick of Mac Jones’ ‘pissy faces’

Julian Edelman has had enough of Mac Jones’ facial expressions. During an appearance on “Inside the NFL” on Paramount+, the Patriots great ripped Jones while taking issue with the quarterback’s role in New England’s last-minute loss to the Raiders on Sunday. “The season’s on the line. You gotta trip him,” Edelman said, referring to Jones’ effort on the final play when poor decision-making led to the Patriots’ double-lateral turnover. The ball, which receiver Jakobi Meyers threw in Jones’ direction in an ill-conceived backwards pass attempt, was picked off by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones for a game-winning touchdown after he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Quinnen Williams gives Jets major boost with return vs. Jaguars

This was in the middle of a conversation with Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley on Tuesday before Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. It was such a casual, throw-away line that it didn’t even elicit a follow-up question. Mosley had been asked about the growth and...
New York Post

Video emerges of fan being thrown down stadium stairs in wild Packers-Bears fight

Tempers were high when the Packers visited the rival Bears on Dec. 4 — but it had nothing to do with the players on the field. A scuffle in the stands at Soldier Field saw one fan get thrown down the stairs in a recently surfaced video. The fan, dressed in a Green Bay sweatshirt and Bears scarf, tussled with another fan dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a Bears hat. The latter put the former in a headlock and violently threw him down the concrete stadium steps, where he also encountered the metal railing. What caused the confrontation is not known, but it ended with the man who tumbled down the stairs racing back up to finish the exchange. Whether there were any injuries sustained or charges pressed is also unknown. The Packers prevailed in the game, beating Chicago, 28-19, for the franchise’s 787th win — surpassing the Bears for the NFL’s all-time win mark.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

ESPN reporter offers mea culpa after awkward Giovani Bernard video

Reporters from ESPN and Fox Sports have apologized to Giovani Bernard. Earlier this week, ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine shared a video in which she and two other reporters were hounding Bernard to answer questions about a fumble on a missed punt attempt against the Bengals in which Bernard did not appear to know he would be receiving the ball. The miscue started a momentum swing in a game, with Cincinnati coming from behind in the second half to win. Greg Auman, who covers the NFC South for Fox Sports and has been a longtime Bucs beat reporter, could be heard...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

NFL desperation rankings: What team needs a title the most?

Goodbye, Packers. So long, Rams. Beat it, Steelers. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Saints. With many recent NFL playoff regulars likely to miss the upcoming tournament, here’s a fresh way to look at the postseason: There are more teams in the race that haven’t won a Super Bowl in the 52 seasons since the AFL-NFL merger (seven) than there are teams that have won a championship since 2010 (six). That makes for a lot of championship-hungry organizations and franchises. Post Sports+ ranked the 17 teams with .500 or better records, plus the one division leader with a...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Two NFL teams contacted Rob Gronkowski after ‘bored’ tweet went viral

A few NFL teams thought they might be able to coerce retired tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement after a recent tweet went viral. On Wednesday, Gronkowski tweeted three words, “I’m kind of bored,” and the sports world went wild. The tweet has almost 70,000 likes and got the attention of some NFL executives. Gronkowski revealed on the Up & Adams Show on Thursday that two teams reached out to him after the tweet blew up. The former Patriot and Buccaneer said that the attention the tweet got blew him away. “I barely tweet actually,” Gronk said. “I’m kind of bored, people took that as I was coming back to football.” “It was mind blowing that my agent hit me up and two teams hit me up.” But alas those teams and anyone else hoping for Gronkowski’s return were quickly let down. It turns out the tweet was part of a partnership with FanDuel, which Gronkowski announced in a video on Thursday. The Twitter prank got plenty of attention, though, something his new sponsor was surely pleased about.
New York Post

Jets vs. Jaguars prediction: Zach Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Two summers ago, the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – one pick before Zach Wilson went off the board to the Jets. That decision looms over Thursday’s contest and could be the deciding factor in a game neither team can afford to lose. The Jets are priced as slim home favorites at BetMGM ahead of this midweek tilt, which is also likely to be defined by a winter storm surging into the New York area. Here’s how we’re betting “Thursday Night Football” contest, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Check...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Snag a giant offer for Jets-Jaguars on ‘TNF’

New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your free bet of $2,500 and see how to play the total in tonight’s matchup. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks. No Sweat First Bet New FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible for one of the best offers on the market. FanDuel offers new users up to $2,500 back in free bets till December 25th if their first bet placed loses. So if you want to get in on the action, FanDuel is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Jets vs. Jaguars picks: ‘Thursday Night Football’ player props

With reports of adverse weather ahead of Thursday’s tilt between the Jets and Jaguars, many player props have seen their totals take a dive in the days before kickoff. Still, that doesn’t mean you need to bet the under across the board even if bad weather strikes.  Here are three of our favorite bets to make at BetMGM, including two overs worth your attention:  Jets vs. Jaguars ‘Thursday Night Football’ player prop picks Garrett Wilson over 56.5 receiving yards (-110, BetMGM)  Despite the rotating door at quarterback for the Jets in recent weeks, there’s been one constant for this unit throughout all the uncertainty:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Peyton Manning honors late former Broncos teammate Ronnie Hillman

Peyton Manning is mourning the death of his former teammate Ronnie Hillman. Hillman, who played with Manning on the Broncos, died at the age of 31 this week after a battle with liver cancer, his family announced. “Rest in peace Ronnie,” Manning wrote on Instagram. “We joined the Broncos the same year. Honored to be your teammate for four years in Denver. Great player, great person, great smile. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.” The Broncos organization also paid tribute to Hillman. “A key contributor to the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Best ‘Thursday Night Football’ promo codes and betting offers

New York Post readers can get their hands on loads of outstanding betting offers and promotions ahead of Jaguars vs. Jets on “Thursday Night Football.” Check out the list below to find your favorite offer. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023 Odds Best NFL Week 16 Promo Codes ranked 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for NFL Week 16. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It has plenty...
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 132: Can Rejuvenated Giants Beat The Vikings?

The Giants are in prime position to make the playoffs. Even if they lose Saturday in Minnesota to the 11-3 Vikings, they are in good shape. But the Vikings have looked shaky and have won mostly one possession games. This is a winnable game, but will be a tough one in rowdy conditions. Can Big Blue win their second straight? To preview the game, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London. Blue Rush Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz & Brandon London: IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Guys are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 106: Sam Rosen Talks Rangers, Broadcasting Career

All good things come to an end. The Rangers’ seven-game win streak ended Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. They look to start a new win streak against the Islanders Thursday. On a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast, Mollie Walker and me chat with Islanders beat writer Ethan Sears about the final game between the Isles and Rangers tonight. Rangers legendary play-by-play announcer on MSG Network Sam Rosen joined Andrew Harts and me for an interview on his broadcasting career, the current Rangers, his prep for games and much more. Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Jake...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Video of ex-NFLer Damon Arnette’s arrest emerges: ‘You’re a f–king idiot’

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was given a verbal whooping by the police officer who pulled him over during his arrest in July for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, who was 25 at the time: “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f–king license was suspended.” “I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy