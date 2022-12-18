Bears and Eagles In-Game Blog: Eagles 25, Bears 20 FINAL
In-game analysis and reporting from Soldier Field where the Bears host the Eagles in a potential Week 15 mismatch.
Fourth Quarter
- Hurts to Brown on a slant for 12 and the first down. Game over.
- Eagles try to draw Bears offsides and LT Jordan Mailata moves his arm quickly to help try to draw them off but they won't bite.
- Two Eagles runs and the Bears are out of timeouts but it's third-and-6. TWO-MINUTE WARNING!!!
- Smith recovers the onside kick attempt and Eagles have it at the Bears 44 with 2:42 left.
- Lots of people probably mad about that TD pass.
- Pringle wide open in Eagles secondary for a touchdown pass by Fields of 35 yards with 2:43 remaining. Bears have only one timeout left and the two-minute warning. Eagles 25, Bears 20
- Official tells everyone the clock is "hot" because Webster fumbled forward. Better throw some water on it.
- Flea-flicker winds up in overthrow and then Fields finds Webster along the sidelines for 6.
- Kmet with a first-down catch at midfield.
- Zach Pascal of the Eagles flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct? Bears start at their 39.
- Fields returns.
- The six-play, 75-yard drive iced the game, largely because of the 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown by Hurts over Jaylon Johnson. Fields has returned to the bench area and is jogging and moving around like he might return.
- Hurts runs in the two-point conversion after an offsides on Pennel. Eagles 25, Bears 13
- The Eagles score on that tight formation that looks illegal, a 1-yard Hurts TD run. Armon Watts was offsides on the play anyway.
- The Bears call timeout with 4:25 left but they're just delaying the inevitable. Who's going to rally them, Nathan Peterman?
- Johnson had been playing Brown well but gave him one step too much on his coverage and wasn't close enough to make a play on the ball. Two runs leave the Eagles a yard short.
- First Morrow on a jet sweep and then Adams on a short pass made great plays in the open field for Bears tackles and forced third-and-7. But Hurts found Brown for a 68-yard pass behind Johnson's coverage to the 3.
- Peterman incomplete to Nsimba Webster on third down. Bears punt and it goes out of bounds at the 25. Eagles ball with 6:47 remaining. Fields' condition is now the obvious concern, not the game.
- Fields scrambles for the first down and gets hurt. He comes up limping and barely gets to the sidelines. The Bears are called for holding on the play. Nathan Peterman in the game.
- Bears put Khari Blasingame in and ran a simple power-I toss with the fullback blocking. Montgomery got 5, almost 6 yards and Fields then ran ahead for a yard to reach 1,000. But he could easily lose that back.
- Fields has 14 carries, 94 yards and needs a yard for 1,000.
- Bears have the ball at their 28 with 8:25 to go needing a TD for the lead.
- Hurts throws to Smith well out of bounds and Eagles will try a 38-yard field goal. Jake Elliott hit the right upright. No good.
- Pennel immediately taking credit for a tipped pass on second down. Eagles face third-and-10 at the 20.
- There are 48,423 in attendance. Not good. That's why SI Tickets had the price so low on this game.
- Third-and-1 at the 22 and the Eagles run their short-yardage formation with everyone tucked in by Hurts. He gets the first down at the Bears 20.
- Hurts keeps it around the right side and gets a bad spot, but measurement says he has a first down. Poor spot by officials. He should have had that first down by half a yard.
- Eagles going for it on fourth-and-3 from the 34.
- Gordon runs Hurts out of bounds after a 4-yard scramble on first down, but Morrow and Pennel stack up the Sanders run on second down and Eagles face third-and-4 at the Bears 35.
- Eagles have second-and-10 from the 41 and run a sweep to Sanders. No Bears linebackers home on that one as he ran past Nicholas Morrow to the Bears 41 for 18.
- The Eagles have moved it to the 29 after being boxed in at their own 4 and facing third-and-10.
Third Quarter
- Jaylon Jones beat for the first down on 8-yard pass to Brown at the sidelines. Quarter ends.
- Hurts gets 3 on a run off the right side and gets up slowly.
- The Bears ran a slot blitz at the Eagles and Hurts took advantage with a wide receiver screen for 14 yards and a first down. That was telegraphed by Gordon and Hurts knew exactly what to do.
- Two dangerous passes for incompletions leave the Eagles facing third-and-10 from their 4 with 1:54 left in the quarter.
- Trent Gill kills a punt like a 60-degree sand wedge at the 4. Eagles bottled up. But they were bottled up before halftime at their 9 and went 91 yards.
- Screen to Kmet doesn't get close to the first down with 7-yard pickup and the Bears will punt again. Another missed opportunity.
- Fields for the second time misses the mark on a wide receiver screen. Can't see why he is leading the receivers so much on those.
- Fields throws wide of the mark on the run to a wide-open Kmet. It would have been a first down in Eagles territory.
- Jaylon Johnson with a PD, breaks up throw over the middle to Brown and Bears have the ball back.
- On third down, Hurts finds Brown but they're 6 yards short of the first down and will go for it.
- On second-and-9, Bears sack Fields, Thomas and Blackson combine. They may just give it to Thomas but Trevis Gipson made it possible by jamming up the escape lane.
- Good play call by the Eagles on RPO, getting the secondary going one way and then bringing back Brown the other way for a completion to the Bears 35.
- Velus Jones wipes out a promising drive by fumbling on an end-around. T.J. Edwards force and Reddick the recovery at the Eagles 43. Kills another Bears scoring chance.
- Montgomery gets 5 on run off right side. Blocking on his runs has gotten better. Then Fields on a run around the right side for a first down and needs 1 yard for 1,000.
- Bears will start their drive at the 40 after a nifty 20-yard dance up the sideline by Pettis after a 50-yard punt.
- Sanborn has an ankle injury and is out for the game.
- Deep ball to Watkins overthrown and Eagles will punt on fourth-and-2. A three-and-out.
- Hurts tried to take advantage of a gap in the line and Joe Thomas lit him up like a cigar.
- Another Bears injury on a 2-yard run by Sanders on first down. Matthew Adams came in for Jack Sanborn, who was hurt earlier, and now he is injured. Joe Thomas in the game.
- Bears capitalized on a gift for once.
- St. Brown ruled out of the game now with concussion.
- Eagles come with blitz and Fields sidearms it out to Montgomery in the open for a 10-yard TD. No one out there to tackle him. Just like the play when Hurts scored against the blitz, except with a pass. Santos actually made the PAT. Eagles 17, Bears 13
- Again the Bears are in a tough situation, third-and-5 at the 10.
- Second-down planned run by Fields left gets a loss of 1 yard.
- Refs figured out finally that the clock was fouled up and don't dock the Bears the timeout. What do you know. They put their heads together and got it right.
- Bears took a timeout after a 6-yard run by Montgomery to avoid delay of game. But it appeared the play clock wasn't reset correctly. They should have pointed this out. They didn't have enough time to run the play and now it cost them a timeout. Officials taking a lot of time to talk about it.
- Fumbled screen to Zech McPhearson and Kyler Gordon comes up with the ball. Mike Pennel with the force. Gordon can only return it to the 15. If he picks it up cleanly and runs he has an easy TD.
- This game was going all Bears even after Jenkins' injury, but that blown opportunity following the interception by DHC was a huge turning point.
- The 29-yard pass to Brown to set up the Eagles TD wasn't challenged by the Bears and the replay looked like he may have bobbled it. Maybe they had a different angle but they didn't challenge.
- Another third-down sack of Fields finishes another Bears three-and-out and they punt to the Eagles 40.
- After a return to Bears territory, Eagles went 42 yards for the TD with a 29-yard pass to Brown over Johnson as the key. A 1-yard QB sneak by Hurts finished the six-play drive. Now the lopsided game everyone expected. Eagles 17. Bears 6
Second Quarter
- Bears messed up the close to the first half.
- The decision to punt from the Eagles 31 was just totally stupid. They could have done other things if they didn't want to try the 48-yard field goal. If Santos isn't hurt, he should be able to make a 48-yard field goal, even into the wind. That 91-yard drive they gave up turned the game. Eagles now in control and get the ball back to start the second half.
- The Eagles might get another scoring chance here. There are still 25 seconds left and the Bears mercifully down the ball to end the half.
- From the 26, Fields throws the first one away and Josh Sweat then stunts and sacks Fields. I think we can forget all that talk about the Bears offensive line being ranked 10th in the league by Pro Football Focus.
- On third-and-8 at the 22, the Bears had a late blitz by safety Jaquan Brisker and Hurts saw it. Just ran up the middle and no one was home. A 22-yard TD. A nine-play, 91-yard drive. Elliott made the extra point after the Eagles TD like a kicker should. Eagles 10, Bears 6 .
- Hurts tries to scramble and pays for it with a big hit by Gordon and by Sanborn. No gain so it counts as a sack.
- Johnson makes up for missed tackle on Gainwell earlier by wiping him out in the open field on a 2-yard completion. Eagles use their second timeout at Bears 22.
- Smith beats Gordon down the right sideline for a deep completion at the Bears 24. A 38-yard gain. Gordon not having a good rookie year. Let's put it that way.
- Jaylon Johnson with a terrible attempt to tackle Gainwell after a completion and the Eagles get 7 more on a short pass, before Hurts misses a throw downfield to Brown. Bears can get the ball back with a stop on third-and-3.
- After a 6-yard Hurts scramble,he gets the ball to Kenneth Gainwell for a completion over the middle and a Bears illegal contact penalty gives them 5 more.
- This game already looks like so many others for the Bears. They control the ball, waste a bunch of scoring opportunities and eventually start giving up big plays on defense and lose.
- Sanders gets the first down on the 20. TWO-MINUTE WARNING!!!
- Playing it safe, the Eagles send Sanders off right guard/tackle for 6 and clock runs.
- Eagles have 2:49 left in the half.
- I think we've seen why Alex Leatherwood was moved to right guard by the Raiders. The guy can't pass block at right tackle. They need to keep Riley Reiff out there.
- Terrible. Golden opportunity thrown away by Leatherwood's poor blocking. Fields has broken Bobby Douglass' team record for rushing by a quarterback in a season of 968 yards.
- Bears don't send the field goal unit out and the Bears get an intentional delay-of-game. Eagles decline it and the Bears punt from the Eagles 31. Pretty pathetic decision. A fourth-down-and-long gamble would have been better than a punt. The punt does wind up at the 9 though.
- Reddick comes right around the poor attempt at a block by Leatherwood and sacks Fields all the way back at the 31.
- Trestan Ebner fumbles a handoff at the 20 and recovers it. Puts the Bears in a second-and-16 hole and makes it easier for Reddick to hit Fields as he throws on the next play for an incompletion.
- Fields runs around right side on planned run for 11 to the 14. Now he has nine carries and 82 yards.
- Bears have two picks after going since the Dallas game with none.
- DeAndre Houston-Carson with the interception at the 43 and returns it to the Eagles 25. Terrible Hurts throw.
- Dominique Robinson stunts and flushes out Hurts and he scrambles to the 22 around left end.
- It's apparent the Eagles need to start running the ball against one of the league's worst run defenses. That said, their first attempt by Miles Sanders gets snuffed out for 1 yard.
- Bears 107 yards rushing, Eagles 12. They haven't given one carry to a running back yet.
- Fields now has 71 yards rushing and is 24 short of 1,000.
- Montgomery off right tackle behind super efficient blocking for the 9-yard TD. Santos misses a PAT for the fifth time. Bears 6, Eagles 3
- Fields does it again. A spectacular scramble to the end zone but they rule he stepped out after 39 yards at the 9.
- Blind-side strip sack by Haason Reddick but Alex Leatherwood recovered it. Leathewood was the one beat.
- Fields with a scramble and then throw to Montgomery nets 21 to the Eagles 31. He got outside the pocket and that's the kind of play he needs to make more of.
- Fields with a run off the left side for 4 and a scramble for 15 and he is now 63 yards short of 1,000 yards.
- Bears start drive from the 25 and Montgomery with only 2. It's very apparent they miss Jenkins' blocking because the running game was getting 5 to 7 yards while he was in there but just 2 yards without him.
- Elliott from 32 yards with 11:50 left until halftime. A nine-play, 67-yard drive in 3:02. Eagles 3, Bears 0 .
- After Jaylon Johnson knocks away a pass in the end zone to Brown, the Eagles on third-and-15 got one over the middle to Brown but he came up 6 yards short so they kick a 32-yard field goal. Jake Elliott lines up to kick it anyway and the Bears have too many men on the field. Nick Morrow has to run off but they call timeout before he gets off the field.
- Holding on Eagles screen on the left side to Quez Watkins and they back up to the Bears 23. Again they were attacking the flanks for some reason when the weak spot is downfield.
- The RPO pass from Hurts works perfectly for 16 to Brown at Bears 18. That's a play the Bears have trouble stopping against everyone.
- Jaylon Jones appeared to have been interferred with as he tried for an interception but no call on an incompletion.
- The Eagles finally wised up and threw deep middle against the zone but in front of the safeties. A 45-yard catch-and-run pass play to Smith.
- Jack Sanborn tracks Hurts down from behind and tackles him trying to get around the edge for a 2-yard gain.
- Fair catch at the 19 and Eagles start their third possession with 28 net yards.
- Bears 5 first downs, Eagles one in first quarter. Who would have thought that?
First Quarter
- They tried to throw something downfield and Javon Hargrave sacked Fields. Bears to punt but quarter ends.
- Darrynton Evans in now for a change of pace in place of Montgomery and gets 3 yards, then a short pass to Kmet comes up a yard short of first down. They keep getting in third-and-1. At the Eagles 49.
- Fields 6 of 7 passing now after a first-down completion to Pettis at the 42.
- Bears have Jaylon Johnson chasing around Brown and he had Brown blanketed on third down deep ball so it's a three-and-out, all incomplete for Hurts on second drive. Bears start at 29 after 50-yard punt and 4-yard Dante Pettis return.
- Overthrew DeVonta Smith on second down deep. He wasn't open anyway.
- The Eagles keep making Hurts throw on the run. He threw one away on first down. They need to keep him in the pocket against this bears defense.
- Jenkins has a neck injury and is ruled out for the game.
- Izzy Idonije the Bears sideline interview of the week here in the stadium.
- A 4-yard pass to Byron Pringle over the middle netted another first down but then another planned QB run around end lost a couple yards. The Eagles are very well prepared for that play by Fields. They're stretching the ends out to almost wide-nine and daring the Bears to run it. Sweat sacks Fields on third down and they punt from their own 25.
- Fields hit from behind while going to the turf, hit in the back of the neck and no penalty. He had Velus Jones Jr. get open deep on the play but didn't see him.
- A 7-yard pass to Montgomery and Fields' run for 4 get them out of the hole with a first down. Jones Jr. getting a lot of snaps today.
- Bears start at their own 16.
- Hurts gets the first down with a spectacular completion to AJ Brown along the sidelines but goes to his right on the next play against zone and Kyler Gordon produces the first Bears interception since the loss to Dallas.
- St. Brown is in concussion protocol. Questionable return.
- Hurts tried to take it on option runs twice but the Bears were waiting and held him to 7 yards on two carries.
- Incomplete short throw to Pettis and the Eagles take over at their own 32.
- Screen to Kmet on play-action set up well but he got caught from behind after 7 yards with the field wide open, and on third-and-1 Fields tried to go around left end and was stopped for a 2-yard loss. They will go for it because, what the heck is the difference?
- Montgomery's great cut allowed him to open a hole himself and his 7-yard run went for a first down off left tackle at the 39 of the Eagles.
- Michael Schofield came on to replace Jenkins and David Montgomery got a yard on second-and-3. The Bears executed a play without a penalty or injury. What do you know?
- Jenkins is being taken off on a cart and the whole team came off the bench. He was laying on his stomach and had to be lifted by a medical team off the turf.
- On a 7-yard wildcat run by David Montgomery Teven Jenkins went down. He threw a block and then after a second or two went down to the turf. This one is worse as he is still on the turf after a few minutes.
- St. Brown is going to the locker room with medical personnel.
- The 20-yard play did get the Bears a first down at their own 45. That's one more first down than a lot of people thought they would get in this game.
- Equanimeous St. Brown with a beautiful pattern and James Bradberry tackled him hard and he was down but walked off without much of a problem. The Bears can't afford another wide receiver out. Nsimba Webster will be playing a big role now.
- Braxton Jones with the third Bears penalty. They haven't even run the third play from scrimmage yet.
- Fields gets hit really hard by two Eagles on a 6-yard option run. They need to use that sparingly.
- Ryan Griffin false starts. At least we got to see him do something.
- After touchback maybe the ugliest 3-yard wide receiver screen of all time to Velus Jones Jr. Defenders everywhere.
- Scoreboard here in stadium showing it's eighth down and 88 yards to go at the 8. Better fix it. They do.
- Bears had an illegal blocking formation on the opening kick and instead of starting at their 28 they'll rekick it. That's not exactly a common start to a ballgame.
- Eagles won the toss and the Bears will receive.
Pregame
- Bears wide receivers available to Justin Fields today have a total of 39 receptions this season between them. St. Brown is the leader at 17 catches. It's safe to say Justin Fields might have an actual chance at the 95 yards rushing he needs for 1,000 yards just because he has no one viable to throw it to, except Cole Kmet. This could be the day we all learn about practice squad tight end Jake Tonges' pass-catching ability.
- No N'Keal Harry and no Chase Claypool and no Darnell Mooney. Cole Kmet, the deep threat? Looks like Equanimeous St. Brown again unless Byron Pringle decides to show up.
- N'Keal Harry being out is not a good thing for him, let alone the Bears. He had a back issue and was able to do three full practices during the week, then had Saturday with no real practice. Matt Eberflus even treated it as a minor situation when talking with media Friday when he said we all have back problems at times. Harry is a free agent after this season.
- The grass on the field is as good of condition as I can ever remember seeing it for mid-December. Must be the Bermuda grass. Or else the park district has actually discovered how to maintain it like they do in other stadiums. Considering their history, I'll go with the Bermuda grass.
Inactives
BEARS
- WR N'Keal Harry
- QB Tim Boyle
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter
- TE Trevon Wesco
- WR Chase Claypool
- DB Justin Layne
- T Larry Borom
Eagles
- QB Ian Book
- S Reed Blankenship
- RB Trey Sermon
- DE Janarius Robinson
- C Josh Sills
- G Sua Opeta
