Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Rule Myles Jack, Four Others Inactive vs Panthers

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will rule five players out of Week 15.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have named five players inactive for their Week 15 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, cornerback Josh Jackson, inside linebacker Myles Jack and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall are all out for the Steelers.

Pickett remains in concussion protocol after leaving last week against the Baltimore Ravens. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week but was not cleared, and will be replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Mason Rudolph is also active for the first time this season.

Jack was questionable coming into the game after being upgraded from doubtful. However, his groin injury will keep him out. Devin Bush and Robert Spillane will start at inside linebacker with rookie Mark Robinson and Marcus Allen also available.

